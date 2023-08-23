Telecom Industry Veteran Glenn Lovelace Joins Mytra Consulting as Management Consultant

"We are delighted to have Glenn Lovelace as part of our Management Consulting practice. His distinguished career and proven leadership abilities make him a robust asset to our firm," said Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting.

ANDERSON, Ind., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting, a leading advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Glenn Lovelace, MBA, to its esteemed team of experts. As a seasoned and accomplished professional, Glenn Lovelace brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a strategic leader, facilitator, and executive coach.

President of Mytra Consulting, Justin Forte, expressed his confidence in Lovelace's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to have Glenn Lovelace as part of our Management Consulting practice. His distinguished career and proven leadership abilities make him a robust asset to our firm."

Glenn Lovelace's impressive executive career spans over three decades, during which he has held prominent positions in startup, mid-size, and Fortune 50 companies, excelling in telecom, datacom, networking, services, clean energy, and high tech. With deep experience in management, product management, business development, and strategic planning, Lovelace's expertise covers a broad spectrum of key business areas.

Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of Glenn Lovelace's expertise in various areas, stating, "Centered on management consulting and strategic planning, Glenn Lovelace's inclusion in Mytra Consulting marks a notable stride in broadening the firm's capacities and reinforcing its dedication to providing exceptional value to its clients."

Glenn Lovelace's educational background includes a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Harvard Business School (HBS), and a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Business and Public Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas. He also holds Industry certifications, such as the AT&T Certified Industry Consultant and the Certified General Manager from NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association.

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

