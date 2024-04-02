Telecor Announces Integrated Public Address and Mobile Duress with Dynamic Visual Mapping and Interactive Incident Management

Public Address and Intercom technology is the first line of defense in an emergency and used by faculty and staff for daily communication. It only makes sense to use this familiar, everyday technology to support mobile duress. Post this

ePanic is a newly developed, state-of-the-art mobile duress button that provides school and workplace staff with the ability to initiate an emergency alert from any location in a facility. The alert location will be displayed on the Visual Console and once received, will invoke two-way communication between the closest network speaker and the console. ePanic seamlessly integrates with the facility's existing eSeries network eliminating the need for third-party support infrastructures.

Telecor's ePanic receiver simply connects to every eSeries end-point device on the network to provide mesh network coverage of all desired areas of a building. Every ePanic mobile duress button functions with all receivers in a facility eliminating pairing issues or dropped coverage. In addition, staff members moving to another building on campus with the installed eSeries mesh network will have coverage.

For administration and security command centers, ePanic integrates with Telecor's Visual Console for a seamless mass notification solution. Visual Console provides a facility map with clear view of the emergency alert location including integrated IP video camera feeds. The command center will have immediate access to emergency notification procedures and lockdown from this same graphical user interface. Management of the incident is dynamic with continued visual updates of alarm receipt, lockdown status, and immediate 2-way communication to trouble areas.

"Leveraging over 40 years of communication technology expertise, we are using our existing public address and intercom mass notification infrastructure to support mobile duress. Pressing our ePanic button will send the alert location to our Visual Console, provide an integrated video feed, and complete management of the event on one graphical user interface. Public Address and Intercom technology is the first line of defense in an emergency and used by faculty and staff for daily communication. It only makes sense to use this familiar, everyday technology to support mobile duress," said Kyle Jova, Chief Operating Officer.

"With continued safety incidents in and around our schools and workplaces, panic buttons that alert to specific security personnel in an emergency are top of mind. Alyssa's Law continues to be adopted in states across our country creating mandates for schools to have panic button technology. We take our role in security and safety seriously and are pleased to provide a fully integrated mobile duress and mass notification solution to both our existing and new clients," said Darlene Cotterill, Vice-President of Sales.

About Telecor

For over 40 years Telecor has established itself internationally as a provider and leader of quality intercom, paging, clock, mass notification and security communication products and systems. With thousands of systems installed across the United States and worldwide, Telecor offers complete process manufacturing – from the concept and design stages, through to a worldwide network of certified trained distributors in the Education, Healthcare, Security and Commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.telecor.com.

