Telehealth addiction treatment offers exceptional outcomes for pregnant people with opioid use disorder

It can be challenging for people who are pregnant and living with opioid use disorder to find addiction treatment. This study provides a hopeful avenue for treating maternal OUD moving forward. Post this

"The United States suffers from a maternal health crisis, which is fueled, in part, by the devastating impacts of substance use," said senior author and Workit Health Director of Research Marlene C. Lira, MPH. "The compelling outcomes of our telemedicine model speak to the promise of low-barrier, patient-led, and technology-integrated care for this high-risk population."

The use of MOUD, including buprenorphine, is safe and effective, reduces maternal mortality, and is supported by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. However, pregnant people face barriers to treatment and are subject to increased stigma for substance use that often stops them from seeking treatment. It has been suggested that the privacy and flexibility of telehealth might decrease stigma and increase access to care for this population, but until now, outcomes hadn't been reported for pregnant patients receiving treatment for opioid use disorder from a non-obstetric, telemedicine-based program. The study was funded by a Small Business Innovation Research contract from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Workit Health has provided telehealth MOUD treatment via app-based clinical programs since 2017. The company's harm reduction focus intentionally strives to reduce stigma and promote positive recovery steps.

"It can be extremely challenging for people who are pregnant and living with opioid use disorder to find addiction treatment," said Lira. "Many providers are unwilling to treat opioid use disorder, let alone in individuals who are pregnant, and even then stigma can be a major barrier. This study provides a hopeful avenue for treating maternal OUD moving forward."

About Workit Health

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for eight years and has provided care for over 23,000 members across 20 states. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

More about Workit Health at: https://www.workithealth.com.

Media Contact

Kali Lux, Workit Health, 1 602-698-6181, [email protected], https://www.workithealth.com/

SOURCE Workit Health