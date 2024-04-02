Telehealth Pioneer Paul Johnson Joins DeepX Health Advisory Board

DeepX Health, one of the pioneers in AI-driven cancer diagnostics Post this

Paul Johnson's previous career highlights include:

Raising over $60 million at Lemonaid Health, launching significant partnerships including with Walgreens Boots Alliance in the UK.

Overseeing the online and digital operations for major players in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, including Lloyds Pharmacy.

Launching the UK arm of Europe's largest online pet supply retailer, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to identify market opportunities.

Mr. Johnson is now a CEO coach and advisor to healthcare companies and venture funds in Silicon Valley. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in IT and Business Management from the University of Worcester, UK.

"As a new advisory board member, I'm excited to join DeepX Health, one of the pioneers in AI-driven cancer diagnostics," said Paul Johnson. "Their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for early detection and precise diagnosis is unmatched. With DeepX's innovative approach, we're positioned to transform healthcare and make significant strides in saving lives. I'm eager to contribute to their groundbreaking work and shape the future of skin cancer detection."

DXH is confident that Mr. Johnson's insights and experience will be invaluable as the company continues to grow and develop.

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide. In the United States alone, it is estimated that about 5 million adults are treated for skin cancer each year. Approximately 1/5 people in the US will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma each day. The most prevalent types of skin cancer are melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Early detection is critical to improve the survivability of skin cancer.

About DeepX Health

DeepX Health is a teledermatology and skin cancer diagnostics company working to enable early skin cancer diagnosis by integrating device technology, AI, and teledermatology. Our DermoSight dermatoscope is designed for integration with our AI diagnostics algorithm (in development), empowered by our proprietary "Optical Biopsy" technology.

Our DermoSight service has facilitated over 200,000 consultations in Boots pharmacies and primary care locations across Europe. DermoSight is FDA cleared and ready for U.S market entry, demonstrating our commitment to advancing teledermatology for the benefits of patients and practitioners everywhere.

For more information, please visit www.deepxhealth.com

