TeleMate Announces End-to-End Monitoring and Workplace Analytics Solution with Webex by Cisco

TeleMate delivers cradle-to-grave visibility by binding session activity as it transverses complex cloud and on-premise unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) components. The TeleMate platform provides customers with performance monitoring, troubleshooting details, and management oversight, while helping them manage their cloud migration journeys.

TeleMate is now available on the Webex App Hub. For more information, please visit: https://apphub.webex.com/applications/telemate-predictive-uc-telemate

About TeleMate

TeleMate is a global leader in providing unified communications, collaboration and contact center monitoring, analytics and reporting platforms. As a recognized innovator in the space, TeleMate is the solution of choice for the Fortune 1000 and service providers.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

