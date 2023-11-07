TeleMate Announces End-to-End Monitoring and Workplace Analytics Solution with Webex by Cisco

TeleMate enables IT and business decision makers with higher visibility for Webex Suite and Webex Contact Center.
ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeleMate, a leading developer of vendor neutral monitoring and analytics solutions for unified communications, collaboration & contact center environments, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. The partnership will enable TeleMate to empower both IT and business stakeholders across the digital workplace to operate smarter and faster by delivering elevated levels of visibility with proactive monitoring, role-based access, and interactive dashboards.
"We are excited to play our part at such a critical stage in the modern workplace," says TeleMate CEO Steve Tabaska. "Our focus is to add value by closing critical visibility gaps that customers painfully experience every single day. These gaps hinder positive user experience, elongate the troubleshooting process and ultimately impact critical business outcomes. Our ability to positively impact these areas is what drives our customer satisfaction forward and inspires continued innovations."
TeleMate delivers cradle-to-grave visibility by binding session activity as it transverses complex cloud and on-premise unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) components. The TeleMate platform provides customers with performance monitoring, troubleshooting details, and management oversight, while helping them manage their cloud migration journeys.
TeleMate is now available on the Webex App Hub. For more information, please visit: https://apphub.webex.com/applications/telemate-predictive-uc-telemate
About TeleMate
TeleMate is a global leader in providing unified communications, collaboration and contact center monitoring, analytics and reporting platforms. As a recognized innovator in the space, TeleMate is the solution of choice for the Fortune 1000 and service providers.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
Media Contact
Reginald D. Pearson, TeleMate, LLC, 1 855-790-3369, [email protected], www.telemate.net
SOURCE TeleMate, LLC
Share this article