TeleMate Announces the Release of its Vendor-Neutral 8.0 Unified Communications (UC) Observability Solution

Comprehensive Observability: Offers real-time, correlated visibility into metrics, traces, and logs across all UC components.

Vendor-Neutral: Compatible with all major UC vendors, ensuring broad applicability and flexibility.

Real-Time Dashboards: Equipped with advanced analytics and real-time dashboards for superior decision-making and proactive troubleshooting.

Enhancing UC Management and Operations

TeleMate's new capabilities transforms UC management by extending visibility to the remote worker, improving operational efficiency and user satisfaction. "Our advanced observability platform is set to revolutionize UC management across industries, enabling better decisions and enhancing troubleshooting processes," said Steve Tabaska, CEO of TeleMate.

About TeleMate

TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral observability solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate's platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.

To discover how your organization can benefit from enhanced UC monitoring, analytics and observability. www.telemate.net/consult-request/

