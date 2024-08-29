TeleMate to Deliver Future Proof Unified Communications Observability to the US Department of Veterans Affairs

Concerns about the future can sometimes lead to delays in investing in essential tools for troubleshooting, operational, and organizational visibility Post this

In today's complex organizational landscape, a well-managed unified communications ecosystem is critical to daily operations. With diverse UC deployment strategies such as best-of-breed, cloud-first, platform, and best-of-suite, unified communications teams must consider numerous factors regarding the future state of their environments. Concerns about the future can sometimes lead to delays in investing in essential tools for troubleshooting, operational, and organizational visibility. In short, many organizations hesitate to enhance their current environments due to uncertainty about the future.

"Sometimes we see paralysis by analysis," says Steve Tabaska, TeleMate's CEO. "The UC market is continuously evolving with new vendors, features, and integrations, all offering significant value. Organizations want to make the right choices."

TeleMate believes it has addressed much of the marketplace's concerns regarding deploying an underlying monitoring, analytics, and observability platform. "The TeleMate solution is purpose-built to grow, change, adapt, and deliver critical visibility in any UC ecosystem. The VA recognizes that they are deploying a solution that will provide value regardless of any future ecosystem changes," concludes Tabaska.

TeleMate's ability to harvest, normalize, and bind unified communications session activity across virtually any UC vendor, including UCaaS services, will provide the VA with a future-proof solution. This solution offers a comprehensive cradle-to-grave understanding of session traffic as it traverses multiple clusters, components, and UC vendors in their environments.

To learn more, access the "How we are transforming the VA with TeleMate Unified Communications (UC) Monitoring, Analytics & Observability Solution." https://www.telemate.net/dept-va-case-study

About TeleMate

TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral monitoring and analytics solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate's platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.

Media Contact

Reginald Pearson, TeleMate, LLC., 1 678-589-3695, [email protected], https://www.telemate.net

SOURCE TeleMate, LLC.