TeleMate to Deliver Future Proof Unified Communications Observability to the US Department of Veterans Affairs

Intelligent environment neutral visibility for the Department of VA
ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeleMate, a leading developer of vendor observability solutions for unified communications (UC), collaboration & contact center environments, is set to provide future-proof UC visibility to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The Department of Veterans Affairs is the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States, serving over 9 million veterans annually across 1,321 healthcare facilities, including VA Medical Centers and outpatient facilities.
In today's complex organizational landscape, a well-managed unified communications ecosystem is critical to daily operations. With diverse UC deployment strategies such as best-of-breed, cloud-first, platform, and best-of-suite, unified communications teams must consider numerous factors regarding the future state of their environments. Concerns about the future can sometimes lead to delays in investing in essential tools for troubleshooting, operational, and organizational visibility. In short, many organizations hesitate to enhance their current environments due to uncertainty about the future.
"Sometimes we see paralysis by analysis," says Steve Tabaska, TeleMate's CEO. "The UC market is continuously evolving with new vendors, features, and integrations, all offering significant value. Organizations want to make the right choices."
TeleMate believes it has addressed much of the marketplace's concerns regarding deploying an underlying monitoring, analytics, and observability platform. "The TeleMate solution is purpose-built to grow, change, adapt, and deliver critical visibility in any UC ecosystem. The VA recognizes that they are deploying a solution that will provide value regardless of any future ecosystem changes," concludes Tabaska.
TeleMate's ability to harvest, normalize, and bind unified communications session activity across virtually any UC vendor, including UCaaS services, will provide the VA with a future-proof solution. This solution offers a comprehensive cradle-to-grave understanding of session traffic as it traverses multiple clusters, components, and UC vendors in their environments.
To learn more, access the "How we are transforming the VA with TeleMate Unified Communications (UC) Monitoring, Analytics & Observability Solution." https://www.telemate.net/dept-va-case-study
About TeleMate
TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral monitoring and analytics solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate's platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.
