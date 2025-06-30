Telemedicine addiction treatment is an effective way to offer treatment for hepatitis C

This study provides exciting evidence that telemedicine programs for addiction are a feasible platform for expanding hepatitis C treatment to patients in need. Post this

For this report, Workit Labs conducted a chart review of members who were prescribed direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C by their addiction providers. Among 63 patients who were prescribed treatment, 33 completed treatment. The 17 patients who completed post-treatment viral load testing all achieved viral clearance. In layman's terms, all of the patients who completed post-treatment laboratory tests were cured.

This study provides exciting evidence that telemedicine programs for addiction are a feasible platform for expanding hepatitis C treatment to patients in need.

"Our study is unique in that it assessed real-world outcomes," says Marlene Lira, Senior Director of Research and lead author. "It's encouraging that these highly effective treatments can be delivered through low-barrier, telemedicine settings."

Insurance coverage proved to be a significant barrier to delivering hepatitis C treatment for patients with opioid use disorder. Of those patients who were prescribed hepatitis C treatment, nearly 20% were denied prior authorization by their insurance.

Workit Labs hopes this report will inspire other addiction care providers to integrate hepatitis C treatment into low-barrier care models and encourage policymakers to expand access. "At the policy level," Lira adds, "29 states have eliminated prior authorization requirements for hepatitis C treatment, but more progress is needed. Broader treatment coverage would significantly improve access and availability for patients."

Workit Health is proud to be an innovator in offering hepatitis C treatment to their patients with opioid use disorder, and to share this clear evidence that this mode of treatment delivery works.

