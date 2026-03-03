Telenor, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Avesha and Vaidio Partner to bring Telco Cloud Continuum Vision for AI-Native Telecom Infrastructure at MWC 2026

"Telecom infrastructure has unique advantages for AI workloads that demand low-latency, privacy and strong isolation," said Min Xie, Director of Platform at Telenor. "The Telco Cloud Continuum brings these capabilities together into a coordinated system that can be operated at scale." Post this

"Telecom infrastructure has unique advantages for AI workloads that demand low-latency, privacy and strong isolation," said Min Xie, Director of Platform at Telenor. "The Telco Cloud Continuum brings these capabilities together into a coordinated system that can be operated at scale."

Live demonstrations at MWC show AI workloads executing across multiple tiers of the Telco Cloud Continuum under a unified orchestration layer, including latency-sensitive inference at the edge and centralized AI processing when additional capacity is required.

"AI services only scale when workload orchestration understands both the application and the infrastructure," said Raj Nair, Founder and CEO of Avesha. "The Telco Cloud Continuum demonstrates how intelligent placement, secure multi-tenancy, and real-time optimization can be delivered as a single operational layer for telco environments."

The demonstrations also feature AI-driven video analytics as a representative production workload.

"Video analytics places extreme demands on latency and reliability," said Paul Sun, President of Vaidio. "The Telco Cloud Continuum shows how these workloads can operate dynamically across edge and centralized environments without compromising performance."

The Telco Cloud Continuum demonstrations are available throughout Mobile World Congress 2026 at the Telenor booth: Hall 2, 2J20, Telenor Stand.

To register for more information, visit: https://events.provisoevent.no/telenor/events/from-connectivity-to-intelligence-introducing-the-ai/register

