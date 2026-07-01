Telgea and Fastweb + Vodafone to Make Global Mobile Management Simple for Enterprises

"When operators of Telenor Group's and Fastweb + Vodafone's caliber back Telgea, it's a clear signal: the industry acknowledges that a single, global solution will become the new global standard." Post this

The Native Difference: Genuine Local Identity, Not Roaming While global telecom is often associated with travel eSIMs or international roaming, Telgea solves the underlying problem by operating as a licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator 8MVNO) in each country to deliver local number phone plans through one agreement, one set of commercials, and one platform for all countries.

Local mobile plans: Employees receive actual local phone numbers (MSISDNs) and in-market plans on the best networks in each country, ensuring full functionality for local voice, SMS, and data.

Unified Global Control: Enterprises replace multiple disparate carrier relationships with one agreement, one billing solution and a shared global data pool that enables them to create their own bundles and assign them to employees.

Edoardo Gentili, Investor at Founders Factory, says: "Telecom is a trillion-dollar industry that's fundamentally broken for global enterprises. The structural problem is that every country requires a new provider, a new contract, and a new system. Costs scale linearly with geography, so no incumbent has ever built a truly global solution. Telgea solves this with AI, automating 90% of what traditionally requires people and turning a people-heavy industry into software. What makes this work is the founding team. Andreas and Theis have already built and scaled companies globally across regulated markets. They understand what it takes to win at this scale. That combination of massive market opportunity, clean technical solution, and founders who've executed globally before is rare."

Why enterprises consolidate their plans with Telgea

Telgea consolidates what global teams have historically had to manage as multiple separate carrier relationships into a single agreement, a single bill, and a single point of management. Employees get genuine local numbers and in-market plans on top-tier networks in every country Telgea serves — eliminating the operational complexity of managing multiple providers across countries for your global workforce. IT teams provision, port, and reassign lines from one platform that integrates directly with the operational systems they run their business on today. The result is a global telecom footprint that operates with the reliability of a local carrier and the control of a single enterprise contract —the model multinationals have long needed and the industry has, until now, been unable to deliver.

"The way multinational companies use telecom has fundamentally changed. Our investment in Telgea, alongside Founders Factory, is a strategic move toward a future where operators collaborate to deliver a genuinely global experience for enterprise customers, leveraging Fastweb + Vodafone's nationwide network, technological infrastructure and commercial reach through a platform purpose-built for the multinational segment."

— Alessandro Magnino, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Fastweb + Vodafone

Global Momentum and Scale Currently maintaining a 45% month-over-month revenue growth rate, Telgea serves enterprise clients across 11 countries today. Supported by a total of $5.2M in funding-led by Telenor and now joined by Fastweb + Vodafone (via its Milan-based joint venture with Founders Factory) and Antler. Telgea is accelerating its native footprint to 50 countries over the next 20 months.

"We backed Telgea from inception because we saw an unusually clear founder–market fit. These are committed, driven founders with deep domain expertise building something which will transform the market. Seeing leading operators now publicly aligned with Telgea is a powerful signal of where the industry is heading." Oscar Westergard, Partner, Antler

About Telgea

Telgea is the unified global telecom operator for multinational enterprises. By partnering directly with tier-one carriers in every market, Telgea provides global teams with local plans, local numbers, and native connectivity—delivered through a single provider, a single contract, and a single experience. Headquartered in Austin and Europe, Telgea is backed by Telenor Group and Vodafone Fastweb.

Media Contact

Casey Stickles, Telgea, 1 8452352089, [email protected], https://www.telgea.com/

SOURCE Telgea