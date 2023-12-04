Tello Mobile Announces New Savings Era: From Now On. For Good!

Exciting price cuts and plan updates starting December 4

Atlanta, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tello Mobile, a leading brand in the wireless communication industry, is thrilled to announce a series of significant updates that are set to revolutionize the way people experience mobile services. With these changes, Tello is poised to become the go-to choice for savvy consumers looking to maximize their savings without compromising on quality.

Plan price reductions

These changes mark a new era of affordability and flexibility, and Tello is at the forefront of this revolution. So, without further ado, let's dive into the thrilling world of Tello's revamped plans that promise unbeatable value and unparalleled savings:

Double and more - Unbeatable plan upgrades:

The $9 plan now offers 1GB instead of 500MB, plus unlimited talk & text

The $10 plan now offers 2GB instead of 1GB, plus unlimited talk & text

The $14 plan now offers 5GB instead of 2GB, plus unlimited talk & text

New 15GB Plan: an affordable option

Tello introduces an exciting new plan featuring 15GB of data and Unlimited Talk & Text for just $24.

Unlimited Data Plan: More Data, Lower Cost

For those who need unlimited data, talk, and text, the plan cost has been slashed from $29 to an incredibly affordable $25 per month. Additionally, the amount of high-speed data included has been increased from 25GB to a generous 35GB.

A symphony of savings for all

These incredible price reductions apply to both current Tello customers and newcomers, making it the perfect time to join the Tello family. But the savings don't stop there; Tello offers a level of flexibility and customization that sets it apart from the competition.

Your plan, your way - Fully customizable plans

Customers can upgrade, downgrade, or renew their cell phone plans at any time, with no additional charges. Plans start as low as $5 per month and go up to just $25 per month for the unlimited plan. Also, Tello Mobile offers free calls to Canada, Mexico, and China in every plan. Moreover, customers enjoy additional perks, such as free tethering, unlimited text, and voicemail.

Seamless onboarding: a standing ovation

New Tello customers can look forward to a seamless onboarding experience, featuring a fast and easy online porting process. Tello goes beyond traditional one-size-fits-all plans, offering customers the freedom to build their ideal phone plan according to their unique needs by adding data, minutes, and texts as they see fit. With Tello, there are no contracts and no extra fees to worry about.

Human Customer Support service round the clock

Besides being as adaptable as a chameleon at a color palette convention, Tello also boasts a Trustpilot rating that's so 'Excellent,' it's practically rolling out the red carpet. With over 10,000 candid reviews from awesome customers on Trustpilot, we're not just blowing our own horn here. Trustpilot, the renowned review website that sifts through a whopping 500,000 honest testimonials each month, has given us the gold star. It's like having a whole cheering section in the digital world!

About Tello Mobile

Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of almost 10,000 unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, Tello Mobile, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, [email protected], www.tello.com

SOURCE Tello Mobile