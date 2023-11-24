Tello Mobile's Gift: Unwrap Early Holiday Savings and Sweet Phone Deals!

Tello Mobile's halls are officially decked with unbelievable savings! Whether already a part of our Tello family and want to add an extra line or looking to join the fun, these pocket-friendly plans are here to make the holidays even merrier.

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US people are invited to jingle all the way with Tello Mobile, where the holiday spirit has arrived early! The innovative and customer-friendly wireless provider is thrilled to bring not one, but two extraordinary gifts that will have everybody singing carols of joy all season long.

A holly jolly phone plan offer: deck the halls with savings!

1GB Plan for $6 in the First Month, and just $10 a month after that.

in the First Month, and just a month after that. 2GB Plan for $8 in the First Month, and only $14 per month thereafter.

Tello Mobile's halls are officially decked with unbelievable savings! Whether already a part of our Tello family and want to add an extra line or looking to join the fun, these pocket-friendly plans are here to make the holidays even merrier. It's that limited-time special gift, as the offer ends on December 3.

Oh, what fun it is to save on phones: all phones on SALE!

Until December 26th, Tello Mobile is spreading the holiday cheer with its spectacular phone sale! It's the perfect time for customers to treat themselves or their loved ones to a brand-new phone without breaking the bank.

Get ready to sleigh the season with Tello Mobile!

Tello Mobile believes in adding charm to your mobile experience, and this holiday season, they're all about bringing you extra joy! When choosing Tello, you're not just getting fantastic deals; you're also getting a range of delightful benefits to make your wireless service even more magical.

Here's a glimpse of the charming extras waiting for you:

Connect globally: free international calls and texts to 60+ countries, keeping customers connected with loved ones worldwide during this festive season without the fear of unexpected bills.

Stay connected anywhere: Customers can enjoy a complimentary mobile hotspot that transforms the smartphone into a portable hub of internet connectivity. No extra costs, no hassles, just seamless connectivity on the go, even while they're out and about shopping for holiday gifts!

Surprises at the doorstep: Unwrap the joy of free shipping as Tello brings delightful holiday surprises straight to your doorstep. Because getting a package in the mail is even better when it's free, especially when you're receiving those special holiday gifts!

Flexibility matters: Experience the freedom of upgrading, downgrading, or adding an extra line to your plan without any additional costs. Life is all about change, and Tello ensures your phone service can adapt to your evolving needs seamlessly, even during the busy holiday season.

About Tello Mobile

Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of almost 10,000 unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, Tello Mobile, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, [email protected], www.tello.com

SOURCE Tello Mobile