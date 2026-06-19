Telluride's Signature Independence Day Weekend Celebration Returns to Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride's premier alpine retreat, announces the return of its Sixth Annual Alpine Cookout marking the historic town's legendary Independence Day celebration. Post this

Alpine Cookout welcomes an acclaimed roster of chefs from across the country, each bringing their own distinctive culinary perspective to Telluride. This year's lineup features Dean Fearing, James Beard Award-winning chef and pioneer of Southwestern cuisine; Viet Pham, Iron Chef winner and founder of Pretty Bird; Mark Kiffin, James Beard Award-winning chef and Santa Fe culinary icon; Sheila Lucero, celebrated for her ingredient-driven coastal cuisine; and Mark Metzger, the celebrated and skilful executive pastry chef of Madeline Hotel.

"We are proud to welcome back Alpine Cookout, one of Madeline's most cherished traditions that blends Telluride's adventurous spirit and exceptional culinary talent," said Allen Highfield, General Manager of Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection. "Now in its sixth year, Alpine Cookout has grown into a signature weekend celebrating our vibrant community, remarkable food and drink, and the spirit of America's 250th anniversary."

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy unlimited culinary offerings prepared by participating chefs, complemented by live music, artisan pop-ups, partnerships and interactive experiences designed for all ages. The weekend's relaxed yet elevated atmosphere reflects the vibrant energy of Telluride's summer season while fostering meaningful connections among guests, chefs, local businesses and community partners.

Alpine Cookout serves as the centerpiece of Madeline Hotel & Residences' Fourth of July Weekend programming, which includes:

Thursday, July 2: An exclusive Chef's Table dinner hosted by Dean Fearing, Viet Pham, Mark Kiffin, Sheila Lucero and Mark Metzger.

Friday, July 3: The signature Alpine Cookout from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with culinary talent preparing their favorite celebratory cuisine, craft cocktails, pop-ups and partnerships capturing a quintessential summer afternoon in the mountains. Tickets are $85 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

Saturday, July 4: Telluride Independence Day Parade and holiday celebrations throughout Mountain Village.

At its core, Alpine Cookout is designed to bring people together while celebrating creativity, culture and meaningful local impact. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Telluride AIDS Benefit, supporting HIV education, prevention, client care and community wellness initiatives throughout the region.

To learn more about the annual Alpine Cookout and purchase tickets, please visit the resort's website here.

About Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection

Perched in the heart of Telluride's Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection is a luxurious alpine retreat that blends the spirit of the Rockies with Auberge's signature warmth and sophistication. Surrounded by the majestic San Juan Mountains, the resort features 83 guest rooms, suites, and 71 private residences, each offering elevated design and sweeping mountain views.

Madeline pairs unrivaled ski-in/ski-out access with curated amenities, including Crest Club, the newly debuted private ski club, a dedicated Ski Valet, the Alpine Swim Club with heated pool and outdoor lounges, a full-service spa, fitness center, and an open-air ice rink. Distinctive dining experiences include the mountain-inspired Black Iron Kitchen + Bar and the elevated après destination, Timber Room. Following a dramatic property-wide redesign in 2021, Madeline invites guests to experience modern mountain luxury in one of America's most iconic alpine destinations.

For more information: auberge.com/madeline

Follow Madeline Hotel & Residences on Facebook and Instagram @MadelineAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

About Flynn Properties Inc.

Founded in 1994 and based in San Francisco, CA, Flynn Properties Inc. has substantial experience in commercial and hospitality real estate investment, and has owned in excess of 3 million square feet of tech-oriented office buildings on the West Coast. In addition to 26 Marriott- and Hilton-branded select service hotels, Flynn Properties' hospitality investments also include the luxury resorts Esperanza, Auberge Collection located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Carneros Resort and Solage, Auberge Collection, both located in the Napa Valley, and the Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection in Telluride. Its affiliate, Flynn Restaurant Group LP, is the largest franchise operator in the world with 2,400 restaurants generating $4 billion in revenue and employing 73,000 people in 44 states. For more information, visit www.flynnholdings.com.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lizzy Cook, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://auberge.com/madeline/

SOURCE Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection