Telos Alliance® and Super Hi-Fi Partner To Give Broadcasters More Power To Create New Live Radio Experiences

"Partnering with Super Hi-Fi lets us provide broadcasters with a truly amazing set of tools that allows them to deliver even better content to an even wider range of listeners while easing the workload of individual creators," said Marty Sacks, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Strategy of Telos Alliance. Post this

"Live radio is still the most listened-to audio delivery system in the world by a wide margin," says Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "Our company's history with radio content and innovative streaming services, and our work with respected radio programmers and consultants, has led us to work with one of the foremost radio tech companies, Telos Alliance. Our partnership will help broadcasters take complete control over how, when, and where they broadcast, melding the experience of live radio with powerful AI-driven cloud delivery services."

"From day one, Telos Alliance has been dedicated to innovation in the radio industry," said Marty Sacks, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Strategy of Telos Alliance. "We're broadcasters ourselves, and we've watched the changes the industry has gone through. Talent is now responsible for tasks with a high level of creative output, such as voice-tracking for multiple stations. Partnering with Super Hi-Fi lets us provide broadcasters with a truly amazing set of tools that allows them to deliver even better content to an even wider range of listeners while easing the workload of individual creators. It's a win-win for stations and listeners."

Leveraging the Power of AI to Make Better Radio

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment by both companies to use AI as a tool to help on-air talent, not replace them. "Artificial Intelligence has gotten a bad rap in radio because it's been used to make a very connectional medium less personal," Telos Alliance's Sacks explains. "Broadcasters see it as a threat, and listeners are pushing back because it just feels wrong. LiveConnect is an example of how AI can be used to make radio better, for stations and for listeners."

"LiveConnect will literally empower radio talent to deliver better shows to their listeners," adds Super Hi-Fi's Zalon "AI assistance will enable them to focus on the creative part of their jobs instead of the mechanical part. It's a win-win for radio station operators, managers, and talent alike. We are incredibly excited to be bringing this to the market."

The LiveConnect Workflow

LiveConnect is a high-fidelity audio IP link with advanced control capabilities that creates a completely seamless connection between the supported Telos Alliance family of broadcast products, such as the Axia® Quasar and Altus mixing consoles, and Program DirectorTM, Super Hi-Fi's cloud-based Radio Operating System.

Whether used in Live Broadcast mode (such as a traditional morning show) or Programmatic mode (to deliver a much-improved voice-tracked show), the melding of physical and virtual technologies creates a more flexible and efficient workflow, reduces complexity and cost, allows talent to focus on their creative strengths, and creates a more connectional experience for listeners.

Empowering Broadcasters for the Future

The LiveConnect service will be testing with select customers starting in early 2025, with wide availability to broadcasters globally soon thereafter. Find out more about the future of live radio broadcasting at www.superhifi.com/products/LiveConnect, or visit Telos Alliance in Hall 8, Stand 8.D37 at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, September 13-16, 2024.

For further information on the Telos integration, please visit: https://www.telosalliance.com/superhifi

About Telos Alliance

Telos Alliance®, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA is a global leader in broadcast audio, delivering innovative and intuitive solutions that help inspire, excite and engage professionals and listeners alike. Broadcasters trust our well-known brands: Telos® Systems, Omnia® Audio, Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, 25-Seven® Systems and Minnetonka Audio®; Telos Alliance is also the exclusive global distributor of Jünger Audio™ products. Visit www.telosalliance.com.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Audacy, Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

Telos Alliance, Axia, and Omnia are registered trademarks of Telos Alliance.

Super Hi-Fi and LiveConnect are registered trademarks of Super Hi-Fi.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Morarity

Super Hi-Fi

[email protected]

Jim Kuzman

Director of Content, Telos Alliance

[email protected]

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Super Hi-Fi, 1 3107810283, [email protected], www.superhifi.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi