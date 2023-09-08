Temecula Valley Celebrates Autumn with Wine Month, Fall Harvest Celebrations

After a full day of touring, shopping, and sipping, travelers can pair their experience with a stay at one of Temecula Valley's many resorts, hotels, or short-term rentals. Tweet this

There's so much to do in Temecula Valley during the fall. Go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com for continuously updated information, and to find lodging.

Things to Do in Temecula Valley During September Wine Month

Art in the Vines

For many years, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country has been inspiring artists and photographers with its natural beauty, miles of vineyards, and stunning landscapes. During the first two weeks of September, nine local artists will be live-painting at several wineries including Avensole Winery, Europa Village, Leoness Cellars, Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery, Robert Renzoni Winery, and Wilson Creek Winery. Their artwork will be displayed at Temecula Valley Museum Sept. 17-25. The public is invited to visit the museum in Old Town and vote for their favorite art piece.

Danza del Sol Winery: Sea to Table Harvest Celebration

Celebrate the harvest at Danza del Sol's Sea to Table Harvest Celebration. Chef Dylan Soros will be cooking up a delicious seafood boil to pair with favorite Danza vintages at this beautiful 40-acre estate winery on the De Portola Wine Trail.

Flights and Bites

Discover the perfect pairing of wines and culinary creations during September Wine Month. Participating restaurants and wineries will blend locally selected wines with delicious bites for a truly memorable experience. The right combinations can take the dining experience to a new level and inspire guests to try their own pairings at home.

Monte de Oro Winery: CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase

One of the most popular wine country events in Temecula Valley, the CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase, will be held Sept. 30. Guests will enjoy live entertainment as well as wine and food pairings from more than 30 wineries and culinary creators.

Somerset Winery: Fifth Annual Grape Stomp

Enlist three friends and let the games begin on Oct. 7 as teams of four compete in a fun grape stomping competition! Tickets include a bottle of wine; the top teams will receive additional prizes.

Ponte Family Estate Winery's 21st Grape Stomp

Join Ponte Family Estate Winery this year at its 21st Annual Grape Stomp as it rings in the harvest season. Guests will enjoy Ponte wine, a spectacular Italian-themed catered dinner, music, dancing, and a Grape Stomp competition (with prizes).

Ultimate Vineyards & Maurice Car'rie Winery: Harvest Grape Stomp

Established among the first vineyards planted in the region since 1968, this 91-acre vineyard will host a Grape Stomp Competition on Sept. 16. Admission includes a welcome glass of cuvee, music from DJ Chris Static, lawn games, and bottle specials. More here.

Temecula Carriage Company: A Private Grape Stomp

On a wagon drawn by elegant horses, guests are transported back in time to experience the crush of grapes. Wagons will hold a maximum of eight guests as they travel through the vines for a wine tour and competition preparations. More information here.

Fall Festivals and Special Events

Big Horse Feed: Corn Maze 2023

With over 11 acres (about half the area of Chicago's Millennium Park) of corn stalks that are over seven feet tall, this is the largest corn maze in Southern California, and worth a visit! For guests who get lost, the "Corn Cops" will help! Open Sept. 30-Oct. 29, Saturdays and Sundays only from 10am-5pm. Tickets will be available on site. For updates visit: https://bighorsecornmaze.com

Big Horse Feed: Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch

For decades, kids and families have celebrated autumn at Big Horse Feed Harvest Festival. A local favorite, this animal feed store and Western-inspired retail destination will offer a full slate of family-friendly attractions including bounce houses, giant inflatable slides, obstacle courses, bungee rides, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting, snacks, and more. Open from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, Monday-Friday 3pm-8pm; Saturday & Sunday 10am-9pm.

CRC Ranch Offers Horseback Riding, Western Town Experience

Beginning in September, guests visiting CRC Ranch on Saturdays and Sundays can enjoy the venue's new Western Town experience featuring Steiner's Original Bar-B-Que, live music, beer, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Also known as California Ranch Company, CRC Ranch is a premiere private horse training, competition, and event venue facility in wine country, now offering horseback trail rides for all ages.

CraftHop: Celebrate Temecula's Brew Scene

Enjoy signature beverages from local breweries, meaderies & distilleries, and collect a free logo glass at each stop along the way of this free, self-guided tour. Temecula Valley is a destination that celebrates the makers of the community as much as their products and invites you to interact with them to discuss their craft. For more information, visit: https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/crafthop/.

Europa Village: Great Taste of Europa Wine & Food Festival

Sip, Sip, Hooray! The The Great Taste of Europa Wine & Food Festival has returned for another year. Guests will explore the sights and wonders of Europa Village's wineries & resort with plenty of wine, local craft brews, spirits, gourmet food, and live entertainment.

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa: Fall Harvest Festival

Celebrate the Fall Harvest commencement on a beautiful day surrounded by wine, friends, family, and fun activities on Sept. 8 in the Vintner's Garden at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa. In addition to delicious wines, guests will enjoy food, local creative vendors, carnival games, a grape stomping area, and live music. This event is open to the public.

On Sept. 28, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa will host a Harvest Winemaker's Dinner, offering a multi-course wine-paired dinner. Winemakers Jon McPherson and Javier Flores will personally select new wines to share and describe how they complement each course.

Pechanga Resort Casino: Tacos and Tequila Food Festival

Pechanga's first-ever Tacos and Tequila food festival will kick off on Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The one-day event is filled with an afternoon of sampling gourmet tacos crafted by Pechanga's acclaimed chefs, sipping on some of the best names in tequila and mezcal, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

Peltzer Winery: Pumpkin Farm, Way Out West, and Stomp Out Cancer Festivals

The Peltzer Pumpkin Farm will open on Sept. 23. Kids and families can enjoy a petting farm, gem panning, a tractor garden, train rides, carnival games, pumpkin painting and more! For more information, visit http://www.peltzerfarms.com/.

A rain or shine event for charity with all ages welcome, Peltzer Winery's Way Out West Fest will be held Sept. 16, with live music, steer riding, face painting, food trucks, and much more! For more information, go here.

It's time for the 4th Annual Stomp Out Cancer festival on Sept. 23 at Peltzer Pumpkin Farm. Sip and stomp for a cause, with a percentage of winery proceeds benefitting the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California.

Where to Catch Live Entertainment in Temecula Valley

A variety of live entertainment acts will perform throughout the fall, offering everything from rock & roll to jazz, blues to country, and everything in between. For a continuously updated roster of live entertainment events, go to Visit Temecula Valley's Events page: https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/things-to-do/events/

Where to Stay

After a full day of touring, shopping, and sipping, travelers can pair their experience with a stay at one of Temecula Valley's many resorts, hotels, or short-term rentals. Find rates and availability here: https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/hotels/

