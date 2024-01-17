Tempello Announces Innovative Product Release and Exclusive Debut at LegalWeek 2024

Tempello, the AI-driven solution for automated time entries, is proud to announce the launch of its much-anticipated product on January 18, 2024. Tempello will also debut at this year's LegalWeek 2024 in New York City. Post this

Debut at LegalWeek 2024

Tempello will showcase its innovative product at LegalWeek 2024, a premier event for legal professionals in New York City. Visitors to Tempello's booth will have the unique opportunity to experience first-hand how Tempello's product can transform their daily practice.

Exclusive Offer for LegalWeek Attendees

As part of its launch celebration, Tempello is excited to offer an exclusive 14-day free trial to the first 100 attendees who sign up at their booth. This offer provides a no-risk opportunity for legal professionals to experience the benefits of Tempello's cutting-edge technology in their practices.

Jeff Dracup, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tempello, states, "The release of our product and our presence at LegalWeek 2024 marks a major milestone in our journey. We are excited to introduce our innovative solution to the legal community and demonstrate how it can significantly improve productivity and billing accuracy."

Tempello invites all LegalWeek 2024 attendees to explore the future of legal time management and take advantage of the limited-time free trial offer.

About Tempello

Tempello uses AI to streamline law firms' workflow by seamlessly integrating with existing systems, categorizing emails by client or project to create time entries for all emails automatically. This reduces workflow disruptions, maximizes time efficiency, and enhances profitability.

For more information, please visit www.tempello.ai or follow Tempello on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tempello/

