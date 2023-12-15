Tempello Gets Major Pre-Seed Funding from Founders Innovation Group

Tempello automatically captures up to 25% more billable time by bringing the full power of artificial intelligence to legacy law firm practice management systems. Post this

Jeff Dracup's Visionary Approach to Legal Tech

As CEO of Tempello, Jeff has been a driving force in the quest to enhance law firm management and automated time-tracking through innovative solutions. His interest in time-tracking stems from his experience managing his own law firm for decades. With this backing from Founders Innovation Group, Jeff's vision is set to redefine law firm management and automated time tracking and billing.

A Synergistic Partnership

Kevin Hardy, a managing partner of Founders Innovation Group, remarks, "Our investment in Tempello, guided by Jeff Dracup's innovative vision, aligns with our commitment to groundbreaking technology. We're excited to be part of this journey and are eager to watch Tempello revolutionize the legal tech landscape."

"Founders Innovation Group, LLC's support is a pivotal moment for us," says Jeff Dracup. "It's a validation of our vision and a boost to our mission of transforming legal billing and law firm management. We're on the cusp of introducing a game-changing solution to the legal industry."

Tempello: Automatically Capture More Billable Time In Your Existing System

While the specifics of Tempello's AI-driven solution are expected to be unveiled in January 2024, the anticipation is palpable. Under Jeff Dracup's leadership, Tempello promises to introduce a groundbreaking tool that dramatically reduces the administrative overhead of law firm management and time tracking while capturing up to 25% more time. Tempello intuitively aligns with the daily rhythms of legal professionals, offering a significant reduction in the time and stress of managerial and billing tasks.

About Tempello

Tempello is a trailblazer in legal tech, on the cusp of releasing an AI-driven solution designed to optimize law firm management and billing while saving law firms the headache of switching from their existing law practice management system.

About Founders Innovation Group, LLC

Founders Innovation Group, LLC is renowned for supporting technology startups poised to disrupt traditional industries. Their investment in Tempello highlights their dedication to fostering cutting-edge solutions that redefine business norms.

Stay tuned for the evolution of legal time management with Tempello, where Jeff Dracup's vision and AI innovation converge.

