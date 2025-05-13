Temper™ More, ADAMA's New Broad-spectrum Herbicide, Receives Registration in USA

"Temper More is a leap forward for U.S. farmers in the fight against herbicide-resistant weeds." Post this

Temper More is built with a powerful combination of S-Metolachlor and Glufosinate-ammonium—two active ingredients with different modes of action—making it a smarter, long-term solution for managing glyphosate-resistant weeds. It targets a broad range of grass and broadleaf weeds that have developed resistance to glyphosate, PPO, and ALS-based herbicides – including pigweed, morningglory, and waterhemp.

With dual modes of action, Temper More delivers broad-spectrum control and extended residual activity, giving crops like soybean, corn, and cotton a clean and competitive start. This early-season suppression supports better planning and fewer applications, helping growers save time and money.

Temper More also helps preserve the long-term effectiveness of herbicide-tolerant systems, such as Dicamba and 2,4-D. Its flexible application window is especially valuable for glufosinate-resistant cropping systems, giving growers greater operational flexibility and reducing in-season stress.

Temper More is powered by ADAMA's proprietary Sesgama® Formulation Technology, which enables the stable and easy-to-use combination of S-Metolachlor and Glufosinate-ammonium. This advanced formulation, using a proprietary polymeric surfactant, ensures optimal performance and ease of application.

"Temper More is a leap forward for U.S. farmers in the fight against herbicide-resistant weeds," said Germain Boulay, Head of Global Herbicides and Molluscicides at ADAMA. "It gives growers a smarter, more flexible tool to manage resistance and plan their season with greater confidence. By combining powerful burndown and lasting residual activity, Temper More restores control and predictability to weed management—reducing the need for multiple, last-minute applications and enabling more efficient, long-term planning."

ADAMA U.S. has conducted a large number of trials across key geographies to demonstrate Temper More's performance. The product has consistently outperformed straight glufosinate or glyphosate in early post-emergence applications and has proven especially effective against common waterhemp, one of the most widespread and difficult-to-control resistant weeds in U.S.

