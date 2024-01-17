Templar Shield Launches Innovative IRM as a Service in Partnership with ServiceNow for US State Agencies!

Nicholas Friedman, CEO of Templar Shield, commented, "Our partnership with ServiceNow and UCF (Unified Compliance Framework) allows us to deliver unparalleled risk and compliance solutions to revolutionize how state agencies approach and manage their risk, security, and identity programs. Post this

Across the United States, state agencies are grappling with significant security, risk, and identity skill shortages, making it challenging to adequately meet the rigorous demands of today's security, risk, and compliance landscapes. From navigating complex regulatory environments to maintaining consistent policy adherence, the pressure on these agencies to deliver is substantial. Templar Shield's IRM as a Service offers a timely and effective solution. By partnering with Templar, state agencies can tap into a reservoir of expert knowledge and tools without the need for extensive in-house teams. The program is tailored to seamlessly integrate with existing agency structures, ensuring a smooth transition and operational flow. Moreover, state agencies can benefit from enhanced efficiency, streamlined processes, and reduced overhead, enabling them to focus on their core mandate while Templar's experts handle the intricacies of security, risk, and compliance requirements. This partnership not only bridges the staffing gap but also provides state agencies with the peace of mind that they are operating at the pinnacle of industry standards.

Key Services Include:

Policy Lifecycle Management: From creation to retirement, ensure that your policies are up-to-date and reflect the current risk environment.

Policy Compliance: Monitor adherence to established policies, ensuring your organization remains within its compliance boundaries.

Control Compliance: Validate that operational controls are effective and being adhered to, reducing vulnerabilities.

Regulatory Compliance: Stay up-to-date with the ever-changing regulatory landscape, ensuring your organization is always compliant.

Compliance Assessments: Identify areas of non-compliance and rectify them before they become problematic.

Risk Assessments: Understand your organization's IT/OT risk profile and prioritize areas of concern.

Vendor Risk Assessments: Ensure that your vendors and partners align with your security and risk standards.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans and Assessments: Prepare for the unexpected with solid continuity plans and periodic assessments.

Internal Audit Assessments: Ensure all internal processes meet the desired standards and operational excellence.

Access Review Assessments: Confirm that the right people have access to the right information, reducing insider threats.

Vulnerability Response and Security Incident Response Management: Integrates with existing security tools to automate response workflows for efficient resolution of vulnerabilities and incidents.

Nicholas Friedman, CEO of Templar Shield, commented, "Our collaboration with ServiceNow allows us to deliver unparalleled risk and compliance solutions that will revolutionize the way state agencies approach and manage their risk, security, and identity programs. We are excited to provide this comprehensive suite of services to our clients, ensuring they remain resilient in this unpredictable environment. Our partnership with UCF (Unified Compliance Framework) will provide the 100+ major state agencies and committees with the federal and state specific regulatory content needed to automate this labor-intensive compliance efforts. Additionally, this new venture with ServiceNow reaffirms our commitment to the US Public sector to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth and resilience, and as our clients migrate to the cloud, Fed Ramp secure environments are critical. As a US owned and operated company, we can support Fed Ramp deployments. Plus, as a proud MBE, we are excited to support the broader objectives of the industry and contribute to a diverse and inclusive future."

Cliff Harris from ServiceNow: "Templar Shield's managed IRM and SecOps services on the Now platform represents a significant leap forward in empowering U.S. State agencies. Templar Shield's expertise, combined with the robust capabilities of ServiceNow, creates a synergy that is tailored to address the unique challenges these agencies face. This collaboration is not just about technology; it's about enabling more efficient, secure, and compliant operations at a state level. The value lies in transforming how these agencies manage their IT and operational landscapes, ensuring they are not only meeting today's standards but are also equipped for the demands of the future. We're proud to work alongside Templar Shield in this endeavor, setting a new benchmark in state-level service management and compliance."

Dorian Cougias, CEO of Unified Compliance: "At UnifiedCompliance.com, we understand the intricate challenges that U.S. State agencies face in navigating the complex web of compliance and regulatory requirements. Our partnership with Templar Shield is a strategic alignment that brings immense value to these agencies. Templar Shield's managed services on the ServiceNow platform, enriched with our comprehensive regulatory content, offer an innovative and essential solution. This collaboration means that state agencies can now access a streamlined, unified approach to compliance management, reducing the risk of non-compliance and enhancing overall operational efficiency."

About Templar Shield:

Templar Shield is a US-owned and operated MBE (minority business enterprise) advisory, professional services, and managed services firm specializing in information security, risk, and identity domains and is dedicated to delivering top-tier solutions to safeguard businesses across various sectors. Templar Shield is a ServiceNow Elite Partner with a strong commitment to excellence and empowers public agencies and commercial organizations to face the multifaceted challenges of today's digital world head-on. Learn more at www.templarshield.com

