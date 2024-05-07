Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Joins Fear Free as Director of Animal Wellbeing

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Temple Grandin to the Fear Free family. Her expertise and passion will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to provide exceptional care for animals, especially large animals." - Dr. Marty Becker Post this

In her new role, Dr. Grandin will focus on developing innovative strategies to improve the wellbeing of animals to ensure a life worth living. She will begin her focus on how to bring Fear Free to farm animals. Her research, practical insights, and dedication to creating fear-free experiences for animals will drive positive change across the industry and around the globe.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Temple Grandin to the Fear Free family," says Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free. "Her expertise and passion will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to provide exceptional care for animals, especially large animals. Acting together, we've pledged to showcase that animals feel pain and have emotions, improve animal handling, and work towards optimal physical and emotional wellbeing of all animals."

"I love animals and have dedicated my life to improving the lives of all animals, but I'm also a scientist who looks at scientific studies to validate products and procedures," says Grandin. "I appreciate that Fear Free is a science-based company and look forward to doing more research with them." Grandin continues, "I'm especially excited about plans to give animals used for food & fiber what's being called 'a life worth living', where animals get to experience positive, rewarding things."

"Fear Free looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Grandin as she continues to revolutionize the way animals in all aspects of their lives are treated." says Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Together, we will create a brighter, more compassionate future for animals as pets or for food and fiber."

About Dr. Temple Grandin:

Dr. Temple Grandin, affectionately known as Temple, has dedicated her life to advocating for animals. Her pioneering work in animal welfare, particularly in livestock handling, has transformed the way we understand and care for animals. As a professor, consultant, and speaker, she has influenced countless professionals and pet owners worldwide.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home.

Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

