Temple View Capital Announces New Rated $215 Million Securitization

"In an incredibly fluid and volatile credit market, driven by fears of trade wars and unpredictable tariff policies, this rated deal is testament to TVC's reputation as a consistent issuer in the capital markets and a reflection of confidence in our financial and operating performance in the RTL sector," noted Co-Founder Steven Trowern. Added President & Co-Founder Michael Niccolini, "TVC's consistent focus on high quality borrowers, located in attractive urban and suburban markets around the country, has resulted in a balanced, diversified portfolio of projects that is relatively protected against potential tariff-related materials and regional-specific sale activity challenges. With this transaction, TVC is solidifying its position in the RTL sector as a regular issuer of bonds backed by high quality collateral. A supply and demand imbalance continues to exist in the US residential housing market and we are helping Americans address affordability challenges by providing new and refreshed housing stock to the market."

Since its founding in 2017, TVC has originated nearly $4 billion in RTLs and long-term rental ﬁnance mortgages for real estate investors. Led by a highly experienced management team, TVC has emerged as the leading independent ﬁnancing source to residential real estate investors looking to acquire, rehabilitate and construct residential projects and finance long-term rental properties.

Goldman Sachs was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Deutsche Bank Securities and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.

About TVC

Temple View Capital is a national private lender that oﬀers ﬂexible ﬁnancing for investors in residential real estate. Founded by entrepreneurs with more than 20 years of residential mortgage and real estate investment experience, Temple View has been at the forefront of innovative product development since its inception. Utilizing a common-sense underwriting approach, deep commitment to customer service and a well-capitalized balance sheet, Temple View enables real estate investors, correspondent lenders and brokers nationwide to optimize ﬁnancing eﬃciency on real estate investment projects and rental properties. For more information, please visit us at www.templeviewcap.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Goldscher, Temple View, 1 (844) 232-7878, [email protected], www.TempleViewCap.com

SOURCE Temple View