Temple View Capital Announces New Rated $240 Million Securitization

The company's fourth transaction since 2020 reinforces Temple View's position in the Residential Transition Loan marketplace.
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temple View Capital, LLC, ("TVC") a leading provider of private ﬁnancing to residential real estate investors, closed on a $250 million, 24-month term revolving securitization rate by Morningstar DBRS of residential transition loans ("RTLs") on August 8, 2024. The RTLs consist of rehabilitation, bridge, and ground-up construction mortgages originated in urban and suburban markets across the country. This is TVC's fourth issuance under its Temple View Capital Funding, LP shelf since 2020.
The securitization includes four classes of rated notes ranging from A (low) to B (low)—A1, A2, M1, and M2—all of which were sold to investors. The deal includes a 24-month revolving period, during which principal payoffs can be reinvested in purchasing additional newly originated loans.
"This rated deal is a marquee event for the company as we support our mission of providing the most competitive terms in the industry to our clients. The ongoing shortage of supply is the defining trait of the US residential market, and we are helping our customers meet homebuyer demand by providing new and revitalized housing stock to the market," noted President and Co-Founder Mike Niccolini. "Despite significant market volatility, TVC successfully priced the transaction at the low end of our offered range. Demand from new and existing investors in our securitization shelf reinforces TVC's growing reputation in the capital markets," added Co-Founder Steven Trowern. This accomplishment allows TVC to continue offering favorable rates, stable capital, and greater control over underwriting guidelines and credit decisions.
Since its founding in 2017, TVC has originated more than $3.3 billion in RTLs and long-term rental finance mortgages for real estate investors. Led by a highly experienced management team, TVC has emerged as the leading independent financing source for residential real estate investors looking to acquire, rehabilitate, and construct residential projects and finance long-term rental properties.
Goldman Sachs was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Deutsche Bank Securities and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.
About TVC
Temple View Capital is a national private lender that oﬀers ﬂexible ﬁnancing for investors in residential real estate. Founded by entrepreneurs with more than 20 years of residential mortgage and real estate investment experience, Temple View has been at the forefront of innovative product development since its inception. Utilizing a common-sense underwriting approach, a deep commitment to customer service and a well-capitalized balance sheet, Temple View enables real estate investors, correspondent lenders and brokers nationwide to optimize ﬁnancing eﬃciency on real estate investment projects and rental properties. For more information, please visit us at www.templeviewcap.com.
