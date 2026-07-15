Temple View Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Oaktree to Support Private Lending Platform

"From day one, our mission has been to build an institutional-quality lending platform with the entrepreneurial mindset our clients expect." - Michael Niccolini, Co-Founder of Temple View Capital Post this

Since its founding in 2017, TVC has originated more than $5 billion of residential transition loans for professional real estate investors nationwide. The Company provides financing across the residential investment lifecycle through its suite of ground-up construction, fix-and-flip, bridge, and DSCR loan products. TVC also maintains an active rated residential transition loan securitization platform, providing consistent access to the institutional capital markets and supporting the Company's scalable funding strategy.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Temple View's evolution," said Steven Trowern, Co-Founder of Temple View Capital. "Oaktree's investment is a strong endorsement of the platform we have built over the past nine years. Their confidence in our team, underwriting discipline, servicing capabilities, and capital markets expertise validates our long-term vision and positions us to serve our clients at an even higher level. As demand for private real estate credit continues to grow, borrowers increasingly value certainty of execution, speed, and dependable access to capital. This partnership strengthens our ability to continue delivering the responsiveness, reliability, and high-quality service that define the Temple View Capital experience."

Michael Niccolini, Co-Founder of Temple View Capital, added, "From day one, our mission has been to build an institutional-quality lending platform with the entrepreneurial mindset our clients expect. Oaktree's Asset-Backed Finance team's longstanding involvement in and familiarity with the residential transition lending space made Oaktree a natural partner, allowing us to establish a partnership transformative not only for Temple View but also for our borrowers and business partners." Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Winston Taylor LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Temple View Capital. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Oaktree.

About Temple View Capital

Founded in 2017, Temple View Capital is a national private real estate lender providing ground-up construction, fix-and-flip, bridge, and DSCR financing solutions to professional residential real estate investors throughout the United States. For additional information, please visit TVC's website at https://www.templeviewcap.com/.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with a primary emphasis on credit strategies. The firm manages capital for institutional investors around the world across a broad range of public and private investment strategies. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

Media Contact

Jeff Goldscher, Temple View, 1 844-900-3828, [email protected], https://www.templeviewcap.com/

SOURCE Temple View