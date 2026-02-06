Temple View Capital Closes $250 Million Residential Transition Loan Securitization

"Completing our sixth securitization highlights the scalability of our platform and the trust we've earned in the capital markets." - Mike Niccolini, Co-Founder and President Post this

Goldman Sachs served as lead structuring agent and bookrunner on the transaction. Deutsche Bank and Performance Trust Capital Partners acted as co-lead bookrunners. The transaction was credit-rated by Morningstar DBRS.

The underlying collateral consists of a diversified portfolio of residential transition loans secured by 1–4 family residential properties, originated through TVC's direct retail platform. The platform is built around long-standing relationships with professional real estate investors and is supported by disciplined underwriting, robust asset-level risk management, and broad geographic diversification. These attributes have driven consistent portfolio performance and repeat participation from institutional capital partners. As of December 31, 2025, TVC has originated approximately 7,000 fix and flip, ground up, bridge and 5,500 debt service coverage ratio loans to approximately 4,800 unique borrowers totaling approximately $4.7 billion of originations.

"This transaction reflects strong investor confidence in the quality of our originations, the strength of our risk management framework, and the durability of our platform as we experience record growth," said Steve Trowern, Co-Founder of Temple View Capital. "Completing our sixth securitization under the TVC Mortgage Trust shelf, and our second in just eight months, highlights the scalability of our model and the trust we've earned in the capital markets. This transaction provides continued access to capital that enables us to grow the platform responsibly while serving the evolving needs of our investor clients with confidence and clarity." Added Mike Niccolini, Co-Founder and President, "Not only are we pleased with the deal execution but with the broad demand we received across a multitude of fixed income institutional investors, which reflects increasing appetite for the RTL sector and increased focus on relative platform quality and loan performance."

Temple View Capital is a national private lender offering flexible financing solutions to professional residential real estate investors. The firm specializes in residential transition lending and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans, enabling investors to both reposition assets and support long-term hold strategies across the 1–4 family residential market. Founded by entrepreneurs with deep experience in residential mortgage and real estate investment, Temple View Capital is known for disciplined underwriting, strong borrower relationships, geographic diversification, and scalable capital markets execution. Through its retail-focused platform, TVC provides consistent access to capital that allows investors to acquire, rehabilitate, stabilize, and finance residential properties nationwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market conditions, portfolio performance, investor demand, platform growth, and future securitization activity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Temple View Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Jeff Goldscher, Temple View, 1 (844) 675-1900, [email protected], https://www.templeviewcap.com/

