Temple View Capital Closes $250 Million Residential Transition Loan Securitization

Temple View Capital closed a $250 million RTL securitization, its sixth under the TVC Mortgage Trust shelf, underscoring strong institutional demand, disciplined underwriting, continued platform growth, capital market confidence.
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temple View Capital, LLC ("TVC"), a leading direct lender to residential real estate investors, today announced the successful closing of a $250 million securitization of residential transition loans ("RTLs"). The transaction represents TVC's sixth issuance under its TVC Mortgage Trust shelf and third rated transaction since inception, reflecting the continued growth, scale, and consistency of the platform.
The securitization was structured as a two-year revolving facility and was rated by Morningstar DBRS. The transaction included $239 million of sold bonds across four classes of rated notes—A1, A2, M1, and M2. The offering was oversubscribed by almost 8X across all classes, underscoring exceptionally strong investor demand for high-quality residential credit backed by a disciplined and scalable RTL platform.
Goldman Sachs served as lead structuring agent and bookrunner on the transaction. Deutsche Bank and Performance Trust Capital Partners acted as co-lead bookrunners. The transaction was credit-rated by Morningstar DBRS.
The underlying collateral consists of a diversified portfolio of residential transition loans secured by 1–4 family residential properties, originated through TVC's direct retail platform. The platform is built around long-standing relationships with professional real estate investors and is supported by disciplined underwriting, robust asset-level risk management, and broad geographic diversification. These attributes have driven consistent portfolio performance and repeat participation from institutional capital partners. As of December 31, 2025, TVC has originated approximately 7,000 fix and flip, ground up, bridge and 5,500 debt service coverage ratio loans to approximately 4,800 unique borrowers totaling approximately $4.7 billion of originations.
"This transaction reflects strong investor confidence in the quality of our originations, the strength of our risk management framework, and the durability of our platform as we experience record growth," said Steve Trowern, Co-Founder of Temple View Capital. "Completing our sixth securitization under the TVC Mortgage Trust shelf, and our second in just eight months, highlights the scalability of our model and the trust we've earned in the capital markets. This transaction provides continued access to capital that enables us to grow the platform responsibly while serving the evolving needs of our investor clients with confidence and clarity." Added Mike Niccolini, Co-Founder and President, "Not only are we pleased with the deal execution but with the broad demand we received across a multitude of fixed income institutional investors, which reflects increasing appetite for the RTL sector and increased focus on relative platform quality and loan performance."
About Temple View Capital
Temple View Capital is a national private lender offering flexible financing solutions to professional residential real estate investors. The firm specializes in residential transition lending and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans, enabling investors to both reposition assets and support long-term hold strategies across the 1–4 family residential market. Founded by entrepreneurs with deep experience in residential mortgage and real estate investment, Temple View Capital is known for disciplined underwriting, strong borrower relationships, geographic diversification, and scalable capital markets execution. Through its retail-focused platform, TVC provides consistent access to capital that allows investors to acquire, rehabilitate, stabilize, and finance residential properties nationwide.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market conditions, portfolio performance, investor demand, platform growth, and future securitization activity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Temple View Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Media Contact
Jeff Goldscher, Temple View, 1 (844) 675-1900, [email protected], https://www.templeviewcap.com/
SOURCE Temple View
Share this article