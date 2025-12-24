Tempo by Hilton Manassas to Open December 29 at NOVA Live

"Tempo by Hilton Manassas is designed for how people travel today—where wellness, work, and connection come together." Post this

Ronnie Simons, General Manager, shared, "What excites me most is the opportunity to open something intentionally. After 30 years in hospitality, I've learned that great hotels aren't built by systems alone; they're built by people who feel seen, trusted, and empowered. Tempo allows us to start with that foundation from day one. This isn't about opening a hotel and growing into excellence—we're opening with excellence as the expectation, in how we lead, how we serve, and how we show up for one another."

Looking for more information about Tempo by Hilton Manassas and its offerings or want to make a reservation? Please visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/iadmapo-tempo-manassas/ or call +1 703-420-5000.

Tempo by Hilton Manassas is located at 9849 Discovery Blvd. near The Black Sheep Restaurant, The Yard, and Proof Kitchen & Bar.

