Tempo by Hilton Manassas to Open December 29 at NOVA Live

Tempo by Hilton Manassas will open December 29 at the NOVA Live campus, introducing Hilton's modern lifestyle brand to one of Northern Virginia's most dynamic destinations. Managed by Holladay Hospitality, the four-story hotel features 92 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, wellness-focused spaces, and walkable access to premier dining and entertainment.
MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reflecting on the project, Austin Haynes, Partner and Senior VP at Holladay Properties, noted, "It is such a pleasure to bring this fabulous new Tempo by Hilton to my community. NOVA Live is a huge tourists draw to Prince William County, and I believe we will be tremendously successful. We at Holliday Properties are also very thankful that Villagio Hospitality Group chose us to be their partner. I would also like to thank our General Contractor Uniwest Construction, the Board of County Supervisors, and County Staff. This could not have been accomplished without them!"
Designed to support how guests live, work, and travel today, Tempo by Hilton hotels focus on balance, intention, and momentum. The Manassas property will feature thoughtfully designed guestrooms with spa-inspired baths, dynamic communal spaces for collaboration or focused work, Moonsong Bar & Café for craft coffee and light bites, Repeal Speakeasy for evening cocktails, flexible meeting space, and a 24-hour fitness center focused on wellness and recovery.
Ronnie Simons, General Manager, shared, "What excites me most is the opportunity to open something intentionally. After 30 years in hospitality, I've learned that great hotels aren't built by systems alone; they're built by people who feel seen, trusted, and empowered. Tempo allows us to start with that foundation from day one. This isn't about opening a hotel and growing into excellence—we're opening with excellence as the expectation, in how we lead, how we serve, and how we show up for one another."
Looking for more information about Tempo by Hilton Manassas and its offerings or want to make a reservation? Please visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/iadmapo-tempo-manassas/ or call +1 703-420-5000.
Tempo by Hilton Manassas is located at 9849 Discovery Blvd. near The Black Sheep Restaurant, The Yard, and Proof Kitchen & Bar.
Read more about Tempo by Hilton at stories.hilton.com.
Learn more about Holladay Hospitality at holladayhospitality.com.
