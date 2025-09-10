Tempting Talent Expands Presence with Launch of New Brickell, Miami Office

"The demand for specialist recruiters is clear, and our Miami base enables us to deliver faster, more tailored support to clients and candidates in this high-growth region." Post this

Miami was a strategic choice. Over the past 18 months, the city has seen a marked shift, with a growing number of Private Equity funds relocating to Florida, alongside a sharp increase in staffing and executive search firms establishing operations in the region. As a result, Miami has rapidly emerged as one of the country's most dynamic centers for talent, investment, and growth-focused hiring.

Sam Norris, Associate Partner, is leading the Miami office. He commented:

"I've seen firsthand how quickly this market is evolving. We've already connected with multiple executive search firms and staffing agencies establishing a presence here, as well as funds looking to build internal talent functions locally. The demand for specialist recruiters is clear, and our Miami base enables us to deliver faster, more tailored support to clients and candidates in this high-growth region."

Rob White, Managing Partner, has relocated from London to Miami in support of the office launch. While continuing to lead Tempting Talent globally, he will also be closely involved in growing the US presence alongside Norris.

"After several years of working the US market from London, I'm excited to share that I've officially relocated to Miami," said Rob White. "Tempting Talent has always been US-focused. Since joining in 2020, I've had the privilege of helping grow our presence from afar. Now, with our Miami office launched, I've made the move to be closer to clients, better placed to support candidates, and focused on scaling the team here with Sam Norris, who is leading the office day-to-day."

The Brickell location serves as a strategic hub for Tempting Talent's ongoing expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver trusted, high-impact talent solutions to clients nationwide.

