Ten Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in New Jersey Super Lawyers 2024 Edition

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey Super Lawyers and New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars's 2024 edition recognizes 10 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office. Of these, eight are recognized on the New Jersey Super Lawyers list and two are on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. In addition, Shareholder Galit Kierkut was recognized on the "Top 50 Women Super Lawyers" and "Top 100 Super Lawyers" in New Jersey lists.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers list include:

Steven D. Fleissig

David Jay

Roger B. Kaplan

Galit Kierkut

Wendy Johnson Lario

Martin L. Lepelstat

Louis Smith

Kevin G. Walsh

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list include:

Scott P. Humphreys

Kristin Spallanzani

A description of the selection methodology for the above awards can be found here. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

