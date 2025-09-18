Ten rural hospitals join together to form Wisconsin High Value Network

"By working together, we can deliver real benefits for patients, providers and hospitals in enhancing clinical outcomes, providing more care in our communities and controlling the costs of medical equipment, clinical software and other purchases." -- David Hartberg, Vernon Health CEO and WHVN chair Post this

Through the Wisconsin High Value Network, members will seek the benefits of size and shared resources while they retain the ability to tailor decisions about healthcare in their communities to the needs of their local patients and providers. The 10 initial members have a combined net revenue of $880 million.

The network expects to grow and is in discussions with other independent rural hospitals in Wisconsin interested in joining as members.

"By working together, we can deliver real benefits for patients, providers and hospitals in enhancing clinical outcomes, providing more care in our communities and controlling the costs of medical equipment, clinical software and other purchases," said David Hartberg, CEO of Vernon Health in Viroqua, Wis., and board chair of the WHVN. "Our clinically integrated network will give providers and patients the data they need to make the best decisions about care together."

Network to set up clinical, operational committees

The network's CIN will be led by a Clinical Integration Committee with a provider from each member hospital. This committee will lead efforts to enhance quality and care coordination, provide peer support and reduce administrative burdens for medical providers.

The committee will develop a set of quality measures for the CIN and oversee the implementation of a clinical data-sharing platform. These initiatives will support the CIN's efforts to work with insurers on value-based care arrangements. The committee also will provide opportunities for providers to share and discuss best practices on patient care in rural settings.

"The clinically integrated network will employ new technologies, establish innovative workflows and harness the power of collective clinical wisdom to support rural health care teams," said Clint MacKinney, MD, Cibolo Health's chief medical officer and a Wisconsin physician. "Bringing more care into rural communities advances our vision of supporting healthy Wisconsinites in thriving rural communities."

Members of the Wisconsin High Value Network also will work together on measures to lower the cost of purchasing equipment and services. The hospital members can choose which of these collaborations to participate in. The network also will establish a committee of operational leaders to share best practices and discuss their challenges.

Bringing a national model to the Badger State

The Wisconsin High Value Network is the sixth rural hospital network organized and operated by Cibolo Health, joining networks in North Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio, Montana and Nebraska.

Cibolo Health helps independent rural hospitals create clinically integrated networks with their peers to overcome the obstacles rural healthcare providers face. The active daily management of WHVN will be led by principals from Cibolo Health, including Nathan H. White, President, and Dr. MacKinney.

About the Wisconsin High Value Network

The Wisconsin High Value Network includes rural hospitals dedicated to working together to serve the healthcare needs of their communities while remaining independent. At its launch, the network consists of 10 hospitals, including nine critical-access hospitals. WHVN's centerpiece is a clinically integrated network (CIN) caring for a population of more than 400,000 patients. The network also features collaborations designed to control contracting costs and share operational best practices. To learn more, visit our website.

Media Contact

Vince Galloro, Sunrise Health Communications, on behalf of the Wisconsin High Value Network, 1 3126252137, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Health Communications, on behalf of the Wisconsin High Value Network