Ten steps to preventing water leaks--avoiding water damage and expensive repairs

Setting a regular schedule to inspect plumbing, appliances, the roof, foundation, and landscape watering systems is an important preventative measure. Post this

Check the water supply lines to washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and other appliances annually. Make sure the connections are tight and not leaking. Check hoses for cracks and leaks. Replace rubber hoses with higher-quality braided steel.

Look under sinks and around showers, tubs, toilets, and fixtures for any signs of leaks, mold, or water stains.

Keep an eye on the water bill. An unexpected increase might be due to a hidden leak.

Make sure windows and doors are sealed to prevent water from getting in. Degraded or damaged seals and weatherstripping are a common location for leaks during rainstorms. Prompt repair of water leaks is critical, reports the Paso Robles Plumber.

Invest in smart leak sensors and install them under sinks, near the water heater, and in locations that are not easily visible to inspection. Consider a leak detection system that automatically shuts off the water supply when a leak is detected.

Winterize pipes to prevent freezing and possibly bursting. Keeping the interior temperature above 55-60°F in winter is also a safeguard.

Keep gutters and downspouts clear to prevent clogs, causing water overflow that can damage walls or the foundation. Make sure downspouts drain several feet away from the foundation.

Inspect the roof for damage and missing shingles to prevent rain from seeping in. Also, cut branches away from the roof.

Inspect the foundation and seal any cracks.

Make sure landscape watering stays away from the building, and watch for puddles of standing water near the foundation.

Proactive inspections lead to early detection. Prompt repairs prevent bigger problems.

4G's Plumbing has been the Central Coast's trusted plumbing partner since 2014. The team provides complete plumbing services, including leak repair for Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, and throughout North County and SLO County.

4Gs Plumbing delivers reliable solutions for both residential and commercial clients, and remodels and new construction. The team's understanding of plumbing systems gives them a unique advantage for accurate assessments and competitive pricing.

They handle everything from fixture installations and repairs—including shower valves, faucets, toilets, bathtubs, and garbage disposals—to gas line installations and preventative maintenance programs. With a fleet of fully stocked service trucks, 4Gs Plumbing is ready to tackle any plumbing challenge. The company is:

Fully licensed and insured.

Workmanship is guaranteed for 30 days

New fixtures & faucets are warranted for 30 days

New water heaters are warranted for 1 year.

No Stoppages will be guaranteed for any reason. Same-day call-backs will be considered a continuation of the call and charged at a minimum. All manufacturers' warranties and extended warranties are between the manufacturer and the customer

4G's Plumbing Company

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 835-3024

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE 4Gs Plumbing