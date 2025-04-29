Ten Strategic Advantages for Business - The Benefit of a CISO with AI Expertise

By employing a vCISO with AI experience, your business can protect its valuable assets and confidently pursue AI innovations without compromising security. Post this

As businesses increasingly turn to AI to drive innovation, the need for robust cybersecurity becomes more critical. A vCISO with expertise in AI development and implementation is uniquely equipped to address the complex cybersecurity challenges of AI-driven environments. By employing a vCISO with AI experience, your business can protect its valuable assets and confidently pursue AI innovations without compromising security.

Kevin Gorsline shares, "By leveraging AI to automate routine tasks like monitoring, reporting, and initial threat triage, a vCISO can focus on higher-level strategic decisions." Kevin continues, "This allows businesses to allocate their resources more efficiently, reducing the costs associated with overburdened security teams and mitigating the risk of human error."

Kevin Gorsline is a consummate senior executive, change agent, and entrepreneur. He has established proficiency as an IT leader with extensive experience in compliance services, applications development, and implementation projects across North America, Europe, and India. Vast experience spans start-ups, 'dotcoms,' mergers and acquisitions, mature companies, and business turnarounds. Kevin is a results-driven executive with firm convictions around a solutions-led approach to the market with exposure across multiple industries (retail, financial, life sciences, manufacturing, and government). His career reflects success in the corporate world, entrepreneurship, and consulting with Big 10 firms.

He manages enterprise clients, providing vCISO services and risk management solutions and performing compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity risk assessments for them. He has extensive involvement in providing risk management expertise to clients throughout the United States, Canada, and the EU. He has consulted on designing and implementing large, complex cybersecurity and risk management programs spanning global organizations in challenging environments.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum. Discover how J.S. Held's vCISO solutions can help protect your business in the age of AI. Visit J.S. Held vCISO Solutions to learn more.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held