Ten Strategy Law, LLP Attorneys Named to the Northern California 2025 Super Lawyers List

Steven Kahn, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers List for the sixth year in a row, continuing his longstanding recognition for excellence in real estate disputes and litigation. He was also named a Northern California Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014, and 2013. With over two decades of experience, Steven is a go-to advocate for complex real estate disputes involving real estate contracts, title, easements, boundaries, leases, and ownership rights. In addition to his litigation work, he advises clients on real estate transactions, title insurance, escrows, and lease negotiations. Steven is respected not only for his courtroom advocacy but also for his strategic counsel that helps clients avoid costly disputes and resolve issues efficiently.

Leiann Laiks, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list. Drawing from years of experience as a plaintiff-side litigator and corporate HR advisor, Leiann helps business owners develop clear, compliant policies, resolve disputes, conduct workplace investigations, and avoid litigation through proactive counseling. Her unique perspective and dedication to collaborative employer-employee solutions make her a trusted ally to growing businesses and a leader in employment law strategy across the Bay Area.

Lucy Lofrumento, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list, continuing a 21-year streak of recognition that began in 2005. With decades of experience in real estate, land use, and development law, Lucy represents a broad range of clients—from developers and institutional investors to entertainment organizations such as Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Her legal practice spans everything from acquisitions, permitting, and public-private partnerships to construction, CEQA compliance, and venue agreements.

Frank Maiorana, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 6th consecutive year. With deep expertise in acquisitions, financings—including CMBS, life company, and agency loans—leases, syndications, and 1031 exchanges, Frank represents a broad range of clients from private investors and syndicates to Fortune 1000 companies. Known for his role in multimillion-dollar transactions and high-profile projects, Frank combines strategic insight with decades of hands-on legal experience to deliver trusted, results-driven counsel across all phases of real estate development and investment.

Jason Murai, a real estate attorney at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the second consecutive year. He was previously selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List in 2020. Jason expertly guides clients through complex transactions involving purchase and sale agreements, leases, easements, and LLC formations. Known for his diligence and approachability, Jason combines technical expertise with clear communication to serve both sophisticated real estate firms and individual clients with tailored legal support.

Tamara Pow, Managing Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 7th consecutive year. She was also selected again to the Top 50: 2025 Women Northern California Super Lawyers List and the Top 100: 2025 Northern California Super Lawyers List. With a legal career spanning over two decades, Tamara Pow is a leading voice in business transactions, entity formation, and real estate law. Her practice focuses on the unique legal needs of business owners and investors, offering strategic advice on partnerships, corporations, LLCs, LLPs, mergers, 1031 exchanges, leases, and risk management. She is widely respected for her ability to combine sophisticated legal counsel with practical, client-centered solutions that help businesses grow and protect their assets. Tamara's leadership at Strategy Law, LLP reflects her core mission: to empower clients with clear, actionable legal advice while maintaining a commitment to integrity, accessibility, and long-term success. As a trusted advisor to thousands of businesses and investors, Tamara Pow continues to set the standard for business and real estate law in California. In addition to her law degree, she also has an MBA and a real estate broker's license (No. 01860035).

Michael Schachter, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Norther California Super Lawyers list for the 10th year, including the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2015-2017. Michael has a practice spanning mergers and acquisitions, venture financings, intellectual property protection, and securities compliance, Michael serves a diverse clientele—from startups to Fortune 1000 companies. He is also a seasoned real estate attorney with deep experience in complex transactions involving acquisitions, developments, leases, joint ventures, and dispute resolution. Michael is a trusted advisor for business leaders and investors navigating today's competitive legal and commercial environments.

Phil Wang, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has once again been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 16th time, beginning in 2009. Phil represents companies, lenders, property owners, and receivers in complex commercial litigation, real estate disputes, and corporate bankruptcy matters. His comprehensive practice spans commercial lease defaults, mortgage fraud, lender liability, and distressed asset recovery, making him a trusted advisor in high-stakes litigation and insolvency. Phil's deep industry knowledge, sharpened by leadership roles at top law firms and real estate organizations, positions him as a leading legal strategist across California and beyond.

Managing Partner Tamara Pow stated, "At Strategy Law, we are deeply committed to delivering exceptional legal service by building trusted, long-term relationships with our clients and community. The recognition of several of our attorneys by Super Lawyers is a testament to the depth of talent within our firm and reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the high standard of service we continue to uphold."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business Transactions, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Land Use, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, Employment Advice and Counseling and Dispute Resolution/Litigation.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a rigorous multi-phased process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. See more information about the competitive selection process at https://www.superlawyers.com/about/selection_process.html

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

