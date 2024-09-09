Ten Times to Try Telehealth from Trusted Medical Reference: MerckManuals.com

Michael R. Wasserman, M.D., member of the editorial board of the Merck Manuals, observes "While there may be no substitute for an in-person office visit, telehealth serves as a beneficial supplement to traditional patient care." Post this

Telehealth Awareness Week, organized by the American Telehealth Association, starts on Monday, September 15 and runs through Saturday, September 21.

Michael R. Wasserman, M.D., member of the editorial board of the Merck Manuals, observes "While there may be no substitute for an in-person office visit, telehealth serves as a beneficial supplement to traditional patient care."

A telehealth appointment would be an appropriate option if you:

feel too ill to leave the house (but do not need emergency care)

get sick while traveling

misplace a prescription

want to avoid sitting in a waiting room

cannot take time away from work

have mobility challenges, especially problems with ambulation

cannot access reliable transportation

live in a remote area with few healthcare providers nearby

have children who need supervision

do not want to spread infectious diseases or be exposed to them

Credible Health Information for All

More than 350 medical experts currently serve as contributors to MerckManuals.com; content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online. The resource is available in English and Spanish, and 12 other languages.

Visitors to www.merckmanuals.com can select advanced content, appropriate for health professionals and medical students, or easier to understand information developed for patients and consumers. The ever expanding online collection of assets includes a news feed, commentary, infographics, videos, podcasts, 3D models, as well as health calculators and trackers.

Access to the website is unlimited and always free, there is no registration, and visitors are never asked to provide personal information. The user experience is not compromised by advertising or sponsored content of any kind.

Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., the digital offering is the most up-to-date version of the subject matter contained in The Merck Manuals, a series of medical reference books long trusted by doctors and patients alike.

First published in 1899, the book for professionals is now in its 20th edition and is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The first edition of the consumer version of the book was introduced in 1997.

