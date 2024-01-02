Tena L. McNamara, CCC-A/SLP, Becomes 2024 President of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

"I look forward to working with the ASHA board, staff, and members to expand the legacy of excellence and innovation that ASHA has established over the years." Post this

As ASHA's president, McNamara will lead the Association's efforts to advance the professions of audiology and speech-language pathology, advocate for the rights and interests of people with communication disorders, and promote the highest standards of ethical and professional practice.

"I am honored and humbled to serve as the president of ASHA," McNamara said. "I look forward to working with the ASHA board, staff, and members to expand the legacy of excellence and innovation that ASHA has established over the years. I am also excited to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we navigate the changing landscape of health care, education, and technology in the 21st century."

McNamara's work experience includes employment in an academic setting for 25 years and practicing as an educational audiologist for 27 years. Currently, she works as an audiologist for a private practice pediatric center and oversees the development of a cultural and educational resource center for children and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 228,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org

