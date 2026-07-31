TenaFe to Showcase PCIe Gen5 SSD Solutions for AI, Edge AI, and DRAMless Data Center Boot SSD at Future of Memory and Storage 2026

TenaFe will showcase its latest PCIe Gen5 SSD solutions for AI, Edge AI, and data center applications at Future of Memory and Storage 2026, taking place August 4–6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. At Booth #840, TenaFe will highlight PCIe Gen5 SSD technology for AI PCs, edge AI systems, and high-performance client platforms, along with DRAMless Boot SSD solutions for server and data center environments. Attendees may also contact TenaFe to schedule a private meeting during the event.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TenaFe Inc., a leading provider of advanced SSD controller and storage solutions, today announced that it will showcase its latest PCIe Gen5 SSD solutions for AI, Edge AI, and data center applications at Future of Memory and Storage 2026, taking place August 4–6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

At FMS 2026, TenaFe will highlight PCIe Gen5 SSD technology designed for next-generation AI PCs, edge AI systems, and high-performance client platforms, as well as DRAMless Boot SSD solutions for server and data center environments.

TenaFe's PCIe Gen5 SSD platform is designed to support the growing demand for higher bandwidth, lower latency, and power-efficient storage across AI-driven workloads. As AI adoption expands from cloud infrastructure to client devices and edge systems, storage performance and efficiency are becoming increasingly important to overall system responsiveness and user experience.

The company will also feature its DRAMless Boot SSD solution for servers, designed to provide cost-optimized, low-power NVMe boot storage for data center platforms. By eliminating external DRAM, the solution helps reduce BOM cost, footprint, and power consumption while supporting reliable boot, firmware updates, logging, and system management use cases.

TenaFe's solutions are built on its advanced controller architecture, firmware expertise, and in-house reliability technologies, including LDPC/ECC capabilities optimized for modern NAND flash. The company continues to expand its product portfolio across client SSDs, gaming systems, industrial applications, edge AI, and emerging data center opportunities.

Attendees are invited to visit TenaFe at Booth #840 during Future of Memory and Storage 2026 to learn more about its PCIe Gen5 SSD solutions, DRAMless Boot SSD for data center applications, and future storage roadmap. Attendees may also contact TenaFe to schedule a private meeting during the event.

About TenaFe

TenaFe Inc. is a next-generation SSD controller and storage solutions company focused on delivering high-performance, power-efficient, and cost-optimized SSD technologies. With expertise in controller silicon, firmware, and SSD system design, TenaFe serves a wide range of markets, including client computing, gaming, industrial, edge AI, and data center applications.

Media Contact

Marketing, TenaFe, 1 (408) 680-5580, [email protected], www.tenafe.com

SOURCE TenaFe