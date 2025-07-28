TenaFe Unveils TC2300 PCIe Gen5 NVMe DRAMless SSD Controller, Showcasing at the 2025 Future of Memory and Storage (FMS)

PCIe Gen5 NVMe DRAMless SSD Controller Powering AI and Gaming PCs with Next-Gen Performance

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TenaFe, a leader in high-performance storage controller solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation—the TC2300, a PCIe Gen5 NVMe DRAMless SSD controller designed for the next generation of AI-enabled systems and high-performance gaming PCs. The announcement coincides with the company's participation at the 2025 Future of Memory and Storage (FMS), taking place August 5–7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Built on an advanced 6nm technology node, the TC2300 delivers exceptional performance and efficiency in a compact, DRAMless architecture. With sequential speeds of up to 12GB/s, it offers the ideal combination of power, speed, and cost-effectiveness for today's data-intensive computing platforms. With full support for AI workloads, immersive gaming, and content creation, the TC2300 is optimized for applications where responsiveness, thermal efficiency, and scalability are essential.

Key Features of the TC2300:

PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, supporting up to 3600 MT/s

Sequential performance up to 12GB/s for high-throughput workloads

DRAMless architecture utilizing Host Memory Buffer (HMB)

Support for advanced Separate Command Address (SCA) feature

Low power consumption, ideal for thermally constrained designs

TenaFe will be showcasing the TC2300 at Booth #803 during FMS 2025, alongside its full lineup of advanced storage solutions, including M.2 SSDs, BGA SSDs, and CFexpress products. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to explore how TenaFe is powering the future of intelligent, high-speed storage across a wide range of applications.

