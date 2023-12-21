Tenant, Inc., Teams Up with OC Rescue Mission & Self Storage Companies for Holiday Donation Drive

Self-storage companies including Storelocal Storage, Platinum Storage Group, A1-Self Storage, and several others teamed up to deliver goods to the homeless through a donation drive for OC Rescue Mission.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenant, Inc., a leader in self-storage technology, teamed up with local self-storage operators for a donation drive to give back during the holiday season. Tenant is the only Vertical Software as a Service (VSaaS) technology platform company that offers a complete digital ecosystem tailored to the Self-Storage industry.

The donation drive supports OC Rescue Mission, a Southern California-based nonprofit whose goal is to end homelessness in Orange County, California. The organization supports homeless people in the county with food, clothing, and the resources necessary to help them become financially independent.

Tenant, Inc. began the donation drive on Nov. 15, 2023, and plans to conclude it on Dec. 29, 2023. The company opened the donation drive to its employees and its local self-storage operator customers. Employees and customers donated non-perishable food, gently used clothing, baby & toddler products, hygiene products, and more.

Customers who donated also include:

Tenant customers can drop off donations at the Tenant, Inc., headquarters located at 4920 Campus Dr., Suite B, Newport Beach, CA, 92660.

"We started this donation drive because we wanted to support organizations that are improving the lives of people in our community. As a provider of self-storage property management software, we are in a position to reach out to self-storage operators in the area to team up with us to support efforts that benefit local residents," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant, Inc.

This is the first year Tenant has partnered with OC Rescue Mission to support local homeless relief efforts. Tenant, Inc.. and Storelocal Storage have a history of supporting the communities of their customers. Recently, Tenant, Inc., and Storelocal Storage have provided support for Tennessee tornado relief. This is just the beginning of a large-scale effort to organize efforts between Tenant, Inc., and their self-storage customers for community outreach.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage websites, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more about Tenant, Inc., please visit tenantinc.com

About OC Rescue Mission

Orange County Rescue Mission is a faith-based, life-transformation program that provides on-campus housing, basic needs, and comprehensive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The organization provides solutions for the root causes of homelessness. Through its network of campuses, programs, and comprehensive services, people receive the support they need to better their lives.

