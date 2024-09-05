Tender Care PPEC Voted Best of Florida 2024 In 3 Categories!

"Our focus has always been on providing a nurturing and supportive environment where children with special medical needs can thrive, and these awards affirm that we are meeting those goals." Thomas LoBianco Vice President at Tender Care PPEC Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which truly reflects the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and the unwavering support from our community," said Thomas LoBianco, Vice President at Tender Care PPEC. "Our focus has always been on providing a nurturing and supportive environment where children with special medical needs can thrive, and these awards affirm that we are meeting those goals."

Tender Care PPEC's success is built on its core values of community, holistic care, impact, love, and dedication. By creating lasting relationships and prioritizing the needs of their patients, families, and caregivers, they strive to improve the quality of life for every child under their care.

With over 30 years of experience, Tender Care PPEC remains committed to fostering growth and development through tailored programs that include skilled nursing, therapy, and educational activities. Their dedicated team of professionals works collaboratively with families to ensure the best outcomes for each child.

As they celebrate this achievement, Tender Care PPEC thanks their families, staff, and the community for their trust and support. They look forward to continuing their journey of providing exceptional care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families.

For more information about Tender Care PPEC and their services, please visit their website at www.tcms.care or call 1-886-336- PPEC.

About Tender Care PPEC: Tender Care PPEC is a leading prescribed pediatric extended care facility dedicated to providing specialized medical care for children with complex medical needs. Their holistic approach ensures that each child receives the support and resources necessary to reach their fullest potential.

