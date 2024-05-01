Tendo Technologies Announces Lindsay Cardoso as New CEO

With the extraordinary versatility of our technology, we are poised to make tremendous impact, and I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth. Post this

A global food and beverage company implemented Tendo's non-invasive fill-level and flow systems to accurately monitor CO2 cylinders and liquid flavors for a more efficient supply chain and inventory management strategy. The solution optimizes deliveries and reduces service calls, saving fuel and labor costs. This strategic move minimizes inventory buffers, eliminates stockouts, and improves machine uptime, enabling consistent product availability and improved customer satisfaction. The investment in Tendo's innovative technology positions them at the forefront of the industry's push towards sustainability and customer-focused service.

Cardoso has demonstrated a track record of successful market entry for disruptive technology, contributing to the rapid scaling of startups. Through Worldwide Express and Overhaul leadership roles, she has deep experience applying supply chain technologies to optimize networks, visibility, efficiency, and risk management.

As CEO, Cardoso will spearhead the development of Tendo's product offerings and solidify the company's vision to be a leader in fluid monitoring and control solutions. She will continue driving new avenues for growth and the company's evolving business model.

"I am joining Tendo at an exciting time," said Cardoso. "The company's groundbreaking technology is set to disrupt the dated, intrusive, and costly technologies that have traditionally limited the industry. Companies are seeking digital, easily integrated, precise, and value-driven solutions. With the extraordinary versatility of our technology, we are poised to make tremendous impact, and I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth," added Cardoso.

Bernard Lupien, General Partner of Rhapsody Venture Partners, said, "We are delighted to have Lindsay join the Tendo team. With her leadership, Tendo will accelerate the deployment of its game-changing products in gas and liquid inventory management solutions."

Tony Chao, Partner at Tyche Partners, added, "Tendo's solutions have broad application across multiple industries and are foundational enablers of efficiency and precision in an increasingly data-driven economy. We are pleased to have Lindsay join us to drive and accelerate our commercialization efforts."

"It has been a rewarding journey to witness the progression from a discovery in our lab to hearing our client's enthusiasm for the limitless applications of our technology," noted Marcus Hultmark, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tendo Technologies.

About Tendo Technologies

Tendo Technologies is dedicated to solving challenges in handling and monitoring liquids and gases by providing innovative solutions by integrating their high-precision, compact, and scalable sensing devices. With a broad IP portfolio, the company's MEMS-based sensing technologies have applications across a wide range of use-cases and industries, from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals to chemical processing. www.tendo.tech

Rhapsody Venture Partners

Rhapsody Venture Partners is a venture firm in Cambridge, MA that funds early-stage applied science and engineering companies. Rhapsody's team works with entrepreneurs to secure anchor customers that reduce time-to-commercialization and accelerate growth. www.rhapsodyvp.com

About Tyche Partners

Tyche Partners is a HardTech-focused venture capital firm that invests in early and early-growth-stage companies with disruptive technologies. As a team of experienced operators and technologists, Tyche embraces the entrepreneurial growth challenges and works diligently alongside its portfolio companies to scale effectively. www.tychepartners.com

Media Contact

Roland Alonzi, Tendo Technologies, 1 914-374-1414, [email protected], https://tendo.tech/

