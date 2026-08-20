Tenjumps Expands into Bangalore to Support Growing Global Demand

"We're focused on helping organizations turn their data into decisions their teams can actually act on." Iqbal Sait, CEO, Tenjumps Post this

Bangalore is one of the world's leading technology and innovation centers, with a deep talent pool spanning software engineering, data, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and digital transformation. Establishing a presence in the region allows Tenjumps to tap into this expertise while creating greater capacity to support clients across markets and time zones.

The expansion also supports Tenjumps' broader vision of transforming enterprise data into AI advantages that are designed to work in the real world. By combining global expertise with local talent, Tenjumps is primed to support engagements of any size in sectors including logistics, financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

"Bangalore is a natural next step for Tenjumps as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities," said Iqbal Sait, CEO at Tenjumps. "We're doubling down on where we can create the most impact for our clients. The industries we serve are sitting on decades of fragmented data often the result of mergers, acquisitions, and legacy systems that were never built to talk to each other. We're focused on helping those organizations turn that data into decisions their teams can actually act on."

"Bangalore is close to my heart and has emerged as a vibrant hub for talent, innovation, and technology. Tenjumps is strategically positioned to help customers across the insurance, financial services, and healthcare sectors." said V. Bunty Bohra, Director at Tenjumps.

"Our Bangalore team brings together the technical expertise, problem-solving mindset, and agility that are central to the Tenjumps approach," said Vikas Valsang, Managing Director and Head of India.

"We're excited to build a team that can work seamlessly with our global organization and GCC's while helping clients solve some of their most complex data and technology challenges."

The Bangalore expansion marks another step in Tenjumps' growth as a global data and digital engineering partner. As the company continues to expand its capabilities and reach, Tenjumps remains focused on helping organizations turn complex data and technology challenges into intelligence.

For more information about Tenjumps and its data and digital engineering services, visit www.tenjumps.com.

About Tenjumps

Tenjumps delivers enterprise-grade data, AI, and intelligent solutions through strategically located offices in Chicago, London, Bengaluru, and Chennai. By combining AI technology with deep domain expertise, Tenjumps optimizes workflows, enhances visibility across business processes, and deploys production-grade systems in 8-30 days. For more information, visit www.tenjumps.com.

Media Contact:

Esther Galantowicz, Tenjumps

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

Esther Galantowicz, Tenjumps, 1 (312)-840-7962, [email protected], www.tenjumps.com

SOURCE Tenjumps