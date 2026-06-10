"Bud's journey, defined by technical precision, elite performance, and an unwavering commitment to his craft, perfectly mirrors Tenjumps' mission to deliver enterprise systems that work when it counts for our clients worldwide," said Iqbal Sait, CEO of Tenjumps. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Bud Cauley," said Iqbal Sait, CEO at Tenjumps. "Bud's journey, defined by technical precision, elite performance, and an unwavering commitment to his craft, perfectly mirrors Tenjumps' mission to deliver enterprise systems that work when it counts for our clients worldwide. Seeing him battle through an elite field at Muirfield Village this weekend is a testament to the exact execution and drive we value here at Tenjumps."

"I'm excited to partner with the team at Tenjumps," said Bud Cauley. "Just like every tournament presents unique challenges, every new innovation has its own path and Tenjumps consistently delivers. I'm proud to represent a team that values resilience and top performance, both on and off the course."

Why Bud Cauley is the Ideal Ambassador for Tenjumps

Beyond his remarkable talent and character, Bud Cauley embodies the resilience that defines Tenjumps. After surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2018, Cauley fought his way back to the PGA TOUR and continues to compete at the highest level. His drive, adaptability, and commitment to success make him an ideal ambassador for a company that thrives on turning complex challenges into intelligent systems.

Success on the PGA TOUR demands mastery over ever-changing conditions. Tenjumps' cross-functional team ensures data solutions and AI systems are delivered on time and with complete visibility.

Through this partnership, Tenjumps will proudly appear on Bud Cauley's apparel throughout the PGA TOUR season while unlocking exclusive content, immersive fan experiences, and behind-the-scenes access that brings the journey closer than ever.

For more information about Tenjumps and its partnership with Bud Cauley, please visit www.tenjumps.com.

About Tenjumps

Tenjumps delivers enterprise-grade data, AI, and intelligent solutions through strategically located offices in Chicago, London, Bengaluru, and Chennai. By combining AI technology with deep domain expertise, Tenjumps optimizes workflows, enhances visibility across business processes, and deploys production-grade systems in 8-30 days. For more information, visit www.tenjumps.com.

Media Contact

Esther Galantowicz, Tenjumps, 1 8476515374, [email protected], tenjumps.com

SOURCE Tenjumps