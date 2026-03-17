TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Moves Nearby to a Larger, Modern Facility in Atlanta

TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is pleased to announce the relocation of its Sandy Springs clinic to a larger, state of the art facility in Chamblee. The new location will continue to provide advanced wound care treatment while introducing hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a new service to expand healing options for patients.
ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, a leading wound care center in Atlanta, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Sandy Springs clinic to a larger, state-of-the-art facility in Chamblee. The new location officially opened on February 2nd, 2026, allowing TenMed to expand services to provide care for patients with wounds, and now has state of the art equipment for individuals suffering from slow healing wounds and complex wound conditions.
The newly expanded facility is designed as an advanced wound care center, featuring three hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers, Ultrasonic treatment equipment, modern treatment rooms, and free on-site parking. This relocation supports TenMed's mission to improve access to comprehensive wound care treatment while delivering care in a comfortable, patient-centered healing environment.
"Our move allows us to grow our capabilities and better serve patients searching for a trusted wound care center close to home," said Dr. Omar S. Jalil, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TenMed. "With expanded hyperbaric services and other advanced wound care technology, we can provide more effective treatment options and personalized care plans for superior outcomes."
TenMed specializes in treating a wide range of conditions requiring expert attention from wound care specialists, including:
- Advanced wound care for chronic and non-healing wounds
- Diabetic foot ulcers
- Post-surgery wound care, including infected surgical wounds and post Moh's surgery
- Surgical wound care and trauma-related wounds
- Vascular wounds and wounds that are not healing properly
- Traumatic injury wounds
- Mild to moderate burns
The Atlanta clinic offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to help accelerate healing using pressurized chambers with 100% oxygen. This increases oxygen levels in the patient's body, helping to promote tissue repair, fight infection, and accelerate wound healing. These treatments are used for patients with wounds and other conditions that would respond favorably to a high oxygen environment.
By relocating from Sandy Springs to Chamblee, TenMed strengthens its footprint across the Atlanta Metro area, continuing to serve patients seeking hyperbaric oxygen therapy and specialized wound care services in Atlanta. TenMed also supports patients across surrounding communities, including Chamblee, Dunwoody, Duluth, Cumming, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, and Snellville.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, visit www.tenmedhealth.com, email [email protected], or call 404-855-5660.
About TenMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine
TenMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is a leading provider of advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy with locations across the Greater Atlanta area. TenMed's multidisciplinary team is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care to promote healing, restore function, and enhance quality of life for patients with complex wounds.
Media Contact
Dana Van Deventer, TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, 1 404-855-5660, [email protected], www.tenmedhealth.com
SOURCE TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine
Share this article