TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Moves Nearby to a Larger, Modern Facility in Atlanta

"Our move allows us to grow our capabilities and better serve patients seeking a trusted wound care center close to home. With hyperbaric oxygen therapy, we can offer more effective treatments and personalized care for superior outcomes," said Dr. Jalil, Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

"Our move allows us to grow our capabilities and better serve patients searching for a trusted wound care center close to home," said Dr. Omar S. Jalil, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TenMed. "With expanded hyperbaric services and other advanced wound care technology, we can provide more effective treatment options and personalized care plans for superior outcomes."

TenMed specializes in treating a wide range of conditions requiring expert attention from wound care specialists, including:

Advanced wound care for chronic and non-healing wounds

Diabetic foot ulcers

Post-surgery wound care, including infected surgical wounds and post Moh's surgery

Surgical wound care and trauma-related wounds

Vascular wounds and wounds that are not healing properly

Traumatic injury wounds

Mild to moderate burns

The Atlanta clinic offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to help accelerate healing using pressurized chambers with 100% oxygen. This increases oxygen levels in the patient's body, helping to promote tissue repair, fight infection, and accelerate wound healing. These treatments are used for patients with wounds and other conditions that would respond favorably to a high oxygen environment.

By relocating from Sandy Springs to Chamblee, TenMed strengthens its footprint across the Atlanta Metro area, continuing to serve patients seeking hyperbaric oxygen therapy and specialized wound care services in Atlanta. TenMed also supports patients across surrounding communities, including Chamblee, Dunwoody, Duluth, Cumming, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, and Snellville.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, visit www.tenmedhealth.com, email [email protected], or call 404-855-5660.

About TenMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine

TenMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is a leading provider of advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy with locations across the Greater Atlanta area. TenMed's multidisciplinary team is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care to promote healing, restore function, and enhance quality of life for patients with complex wounds.

Media Contact

Dana Van Deventer, TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, 1 404-855-5660, [email protected], www.tenmedhealth.com

SOURCE TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine