TenMed Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Welcomes Dr. Joshua Behlmann as Medical Director of TenMed Lawrenceville Center

With his exceptional communication skills and ability to connect with patients and colleagues alike, Dr. Behlmann is known for delivering comprehensive, compassionate, and state-of-the-art wound care. His approach integrates the latest evidence-based practices and technologies to promote healing and improve patient outcomes.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Behlmann has demonstrated significant leadership experience in medical operations and team development, which will play a key role in advancing TenMed's mission of providing high-quality, accessible wound care and hyperbaric therapy throughout the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Behlmann to the TenMed team," said Dr. Omar S. Jalil, Chief Executive Officer of TenMed. "His leadership, clinical acumen, and genuine compassion for patients perfectly align with our commitment to excellence in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Dr. Behlmann's addition strengthens our ability to serve the community and further expand our specialized care services."

Dr. Behlmann will oversee the clinical and operational aspects of TenMed's new Lawrenceville location, ensuring that patients receive exceptional, personalized care in a state-of-the-art environment designed to promote healing and recovery.

