Tennessee Credit Union League Partners with Inheritance of Hope to Serve Families Facing Terminal Illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 25-27, Inheritance of Hope (IoH) and the Tennessee Credit Union League (TCUL) will partner to serve families for their second Nashville Legacy Retreat® together. A Legacy Retreat® is a memorable getaway for young families facing the loss of a parent to terminal illness to build a lasting legacy with their children and know they will be okay. These retreats are a multi-day experience with other families living with illness and loving volunteers.

The Tennessee Credit Union League was first introduced to Inheritance of Hope through Kim Bohannon, IoH Board Member and TCUL's Chief Innovation Officer. Kim and her family attended the Orlando Legacy Retreat® in May 2015 while her late husband faced Multiple System Atrophy. Impacted by their experience, Kim is dedicated to giving back to families like her own, which has led to a partnership between TCUL and IoH.

In an effort to raise awareness and serve IoH families, credit unions and the companies they work with from Tennessee and beyond have come together to raise funds to host this upcoming Legacy Retreat®. Through fundraisers and donations of items for their "Credit Union Welcome Bags" for families, TCUL is making a meaningful impact on those who will attend the event.

During the Legacy Retreat®, families from around the country will make lasting memories together at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, enjoying the beautiful property and accommodations, as well as a show at the Grand Ole Opry. Families will also participate in daily group sessions designated for each family member, where they will gain meaningful resources and build community with others in similar situations.

Every day 562 children (just in the US) lose a parent to terminal illness. Thanks to TCUL's partnership, more of these families will be able to enjoy a memory-making weekend together.

About Inheritance of Hope

The Inheritance of Hope (IoH) story began with one young family facing a parent's terminal illness – a mom and dad with young children looking for resources for their entire family as they all navigated the mom's illness. Surprisingly, there were none. They decided to create resources for their family and share them with others. In 2007, Deric and Kristen Milligan launched IoH with the mission to inspire hope in young families facing the loss of a parent.

About Tennessee Credit Union League

The Tennessee Credit Union League was formed in 1934 as a 501 (c)(6) non-profit trade association for Tennessee credit unions. It is the mission of the League to promote and support the success and advancement of credit unions in meeting their service and structural goals.

