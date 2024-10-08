Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance Offers Expanded Quality Assurance Program for Local Wineries

"This program helps Tennessee wineries gain valuable feedback and establish their presence on the national stage, enabling them to focus on producing high-quality wines while easing financial strain to do so." – Jonathan Ball, Project Consultant, Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance Post this

Wineries can now submit up to 15 SKUs annually for reimbursement related to participation in approved wine competitions or evaluations by the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI).

The program offers a maximum reimbursement of $195 per SKU, with a yearly cap of $3,000 per winery.

Eligible Wine Competitions Include:

San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

San Francisco International Wine Competition

New York International Wine Competition

Texas International Wine Competition

Great American International Wine Competition

American Wine Society Wine Competition

The Rosé Wine Competition

East Meets West Wine Competition

Finger Lakes Wine Competition

Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) – Wines receiving a score of 85 or higher qualify for the QAP label.

Additionally, wineries can receive reimbursement for both commercial laboratory testing and in-house self-certified laboratory analysis. Testing must provide key results such as malic acid content, pH, free and total SO2, TA, VA, alcohol percentage, and residual sugar levels.

Program Benefits: This program is designed to help Tennessee wineries gain valuable feedback and establish their presence on the national stage by participating in recognized competitions. The opportunity for reimbursement allows wineries to focus on producing high-quality wines while minimizing financial burden.

Wineries are encouraged to submit their wines, receive evaluations, and elevate their brand's standing in the wine industry. To participate, wineries must submit proof of competition medals or BTI results, along with chemical analysis testing, to Jonathan Ball via email at [email protected].

A submission template is available upon request.

About the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance (TFWA):

The TFWA is dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Tennessee's wineries and vineyards. By fostering innovation, marketing efforts, education, and supporting quality improvement, the TFWA ensures that Tennessee wines are represented and known across the state.

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Ball

Project Consultant

Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Ball, Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance, Inc., 1 8656548628, [email protected], www.tennesseewines.com

SOURCE Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance, Inc.