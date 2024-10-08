Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance Offers Expanded Quality Assurance Program for Local Wineries

The Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance has expanded its Quality Assurance Program, offering wineries up to $3,000 annually in reimbursement for wine competition entries and lab testing. This initiative aims to support Tennessee wineries in enhancing wine quality and gaining national recognition.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance (TFWA) is thrilled to announce exciting new opportunities for wineries to enhance the quality and reputation of their wines through the expanded Tennessee Wine Quality Assurance Program. This initiative offers greater support to Tennessee wineries as they strive for excellence in both production and recognition at prestigious competitions.
Key Program Enhancements:
- Wineries can now submit up to 15 SKUs annually for reimbursement related to participation in approved wine competitions or evaluations by the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI).
- The program offers a maximum reimbursement of $195 per SKU, with a yearly cap of $3,000 per winery.
Eligible Wine Competitions Include:
- San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
- San Francisco International Wine Competition
- New York International Wine Competition
- Texas International Wine Competition
- Great American International Wine Competition
- American Wine Society Wine Competition
- The Rosé Wine Competition
- East Meets West Wine Competition
- Finger Lakes Wine Competition
- Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) – Wines receiving a score of 85 or higher qualify for the QAP label.
Additionally, wineries can receive reimbursement for both commercial laboratory testing and in-house self-certified laboratory analysis. Testing must provide key results such as malic acid content, pH, free and total SO2, TA, VA, alcohol percentage, and residual sugar levels.
Program Benefits: This program is designed to help Tennessee wineries gain valuable feedback and establish their presence on the national stage by participating in recognized competitions. The opportunity for reimbursement allows wineries to focus on producing high-quality wines while minimizing financial burden.
Wineries are encouraged to submit their wines, receive evaluations, and elevate their brand's standing in the wine industry. To participate, wineries must submit proof of competition medals or BTI results, along with chemical analysis testing, to Jonathan Ball via email at [email protected].
A submission template is available upon request.
About the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance (TFWA):
The TFWA is dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Tennessee's wineries and vineyards. By fostering innovation, marketing efforts, education, and supporting quality improvement, the TFWA ensures that Tennessee wines are represented and known across the state.
For more information, please contact:
Jonathan Ball
Project Consultant
Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Jonathan Ball, Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance, Inc., 1 8656548628, [email protected], www.tennesseewines.com
SOURCE Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance, Inc.
Share this article