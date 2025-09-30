Tennessee Manufacturing Plant Builds on PENETRON ADMIX SB to Ensure Durability of New Concrete Structures

Also important for an inaccessible structure like a below-grade manufacturing pit is the self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete – to ensure long-term durability for the Simpson Strong-Tie plant. The need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated. Post this

Simpson Strong-Tie, the world leader in engineered structural connectors, as well as high-quality wood and concrete construction solutions, has invested $110 million in a new 496,000 ft2 (45,100 m2) manufacturing facility to produce structural screws, nails and its Quik Drive® collated fastening systems. The "Bow-Tie" expansion of the Gallatin facility more than doubles Simpson Strong-Tie's previous production capacity and plant footprint to meet increased product demand and keep fastener manufacturing close to the North America customer base.

"Along with the plans for an expanded facility footprint came concern about the high groundwater levels prevalent in that region of Tennessee," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Garott Brothers, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, asked our local Penetron rep to come up with an appropriate concrete waterproofing solution."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, an integral crystalline admixture, was specified for the concrete retaining walls and slabs of the below-grade manufacturing pits at the Gallatin facility.

Easily mixed in during batching, thanks to the pre-measured soluble bags, PENETRON ADMIX SB becomes an integral part of the concrete. The active ingredients in the admixture generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The entire concrete matrix is now impermeable, stopping the penetration of groundwater and moisture from any direction for the entire service life of the concrete.

"Also important for an inaccessible structure like a below-grade manufacturing pit is the self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete – to ensure long-term durability for the Simpson Strong-Tie plant," adds Richard Farmer. "The need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated."

