Tennessee Manufacturing Plant Builds on PENETRON ADMIX SB to Ensure Durability of New Concrete Structures

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The $110 million "Bow-Tie" expansion of the Simpson Strong-Tie manufacturing facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, was completed in September 2025, helping the company keep pace with demand from its North American customers. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to waterproof the facility's below-grade concrete structures.
A city of southern charm with a small-town feel on the meandering Cumberland River, Gallatin, Tennessee, is only 30 miles (48 km) northeast of downtown Nashville. Nonetheless, it is home to several national company facilities or headquarters, including Facebook, Gap, Beretta, Servpro Industries, and Volunteer State Community College. As a result, Gallatin's population has exploded by 50% over the past 15 years, from just over 30,000 in 2010 to more than 45,000 today.
Simpson Strong-Tie, the world leader in engineered structural connectors, as well as high-quality wood and concrete construction solutions, has invested $110 million in a new 496,000 ft2 (45,100 m2) manufacturing facility to produce structural screws, nails and its Quik Drive® collated fastening systems. The "Bow-Tie" expansion of the Gallatin facility more than doubles Simpson Strong-Tie's previous production capacity and plant footprint to meet increased product demand and keep fastener manufacturing close to the North America customer base.
"Along with the plans for an expanded facility footprint came concern about the high groundwater levels prevalent in that region of Tennessee," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Garott Brothers, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, asked our local Penetron rep to come up with an appropriate concrete waterproofing solution."
PENETRON ADMIX SB, an integral crystalline admixture, was specified for the concrete retaining walls and slabs of the below-grade manufacturing pits at the Gallatin facility.
Easily mixed in during batching, thanks to the pre-measured soluble bags, PENETRON ADMIX SB becomes an integral part of the concrete. The active ingredients in the admixture generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The entire concrete matrix is now impermeable, stopping the penetration of groundwater and moisture from any direction for the entire service life of the concrete.
"Also important for an inaccessible structure like a below-grade manufacturing pit is the self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete – to ensure long-term durability for the Simpson Strong-Tie plant," adds Richard Farmer. "The need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated."
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems.
