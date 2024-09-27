Tennessee River Valley Geotourism MapGuide- Visitors' Guide to Authentic Experiences in America's Great River Valley

The Geotourism MapGuide involves multi-state communities working together to provide residents and visitors with an authentic and enriching experience in the Tennessee River Valley region.
KNOXVILLE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geotourism, by definition, works to sustain and enhance the geographical character of a place - its environment, culture, aesthetics, heritage, and the well being of its residents - by adding to its sustainability principles and building on a destination's "sense of place." The Tennessee River Valley Geotourism MapGuide has been respecting the Tennessee River Valley area's local culture by deepening and enhancing visitor experience since launching in 2011.
The MapGuide's main goal is to emphasize the distinctiveness of the region's locale and showcase the opportunities and benefits the region can bring to not only visitors, but residents as well. The project is created through a collaborative process with community and conservation organizations, tourism associations, and state and federal agencies in an attempt to highlight the natural, historic, and cultural assets that are unique to the Tennessee River Valley area. With tourism being the second largest industry in the state of Tennessee, generating $30.6 billion in economic value last year, the Geotourism MapGuide offers special opportunities for interaction between residents, national and international visitors, and local organizations.
The website features an interactive map, including links to accommodations, festivals and events, food and drink, health and wellness, outdoor adventures, and so much more. It also works to encourage sound destination stewardship that keeps growth to sustainable levels and limits negative impacts, such as overcrowding and resource pollution. It benefits both residents and visitors by promoting local services and employment, and by informing residents about their needs and expectations.
The Tennessee River Valley Geotourism MapGuide could not work without the input from the Tennessee Valley's residents who know what makes this place truly unique and noteworthy; from history buffs and adventurers, backpackers and food-enthusiasts, and birders and sightseers, there is always a unique recommendation listed on this interactive website. The project continuously seeks to celebrate the Tennessee River Valley region as a world-class destination, while contributing to the economic health of the region by promoting sustainable tourism.
For more information, or to nominate a favorite local restaurant, farm, winery, hiking or biking trail, swimming hole, museum and so much more, visit our website at http://www.tennesseerivervalleygeotourism.org.
The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from the seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
