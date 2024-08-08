Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council holds 2025 Officer and Director Elections

Each director has experience encouraging sustainable tourism-oriented economic development and advocating for innovative, productive partnerships among stakeholder groups with interests in heritage preservation and local community livability-enhancement efforts Post this

Geotourism is defined as tourism that sustains or enhances the distinctive geographical character of a place -- its environment, heritage, aesthetics, culture, and the well-being of its residents.

The Stewardship Council serves as steering committee and editorial board for the Tennessee River Valley MapGuide . Volunteers from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi. Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee make up the Council.

Christie Gribble, President & CEO, Fannin County Chamber of Commerce & CVB in Blue Ridge, GA, brings 7 years of Chamber experience, supporting the community and visitors, while working toward preservation of natural resources and cultural heritage. The council is honored and excited to gain from her expertise and help spread her knowledge and insights across the Tennessee Basin.

Bob Keast is a second generation, family owner of Birdsong Resort, Marina, and Campground. The property also includes the Tennessee River Freshwater Pearl Museum and Farm. Farming of pearls comes from the washboard mussels originally populating the Tennessee River system. Bob has been involved in cultivating Tennessee pearls and investing in efforts to repopulate the native mussels.

Officers elected for the 2024-2025 include Board Chair Tami Reist, President & CEO, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association; Vice Chair, Ferrin Rainey, Tourism Director at Tishomingo County Development Foundation and Tourism in Mississippi; Treasurer Angie Pierce, Vice President Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association; and Secretary Karin Landers, local entrepreneur and business owner.

All directors and officers are highly active in their respective regions of the Tennessee River Basin, and each has spent years encouraging sustainable tourism-oriented economic development and advocating for innovative, productive partnerships among stakeholder groups with interests in heritage preservation and local community livability-enhancement efforts. They are dedicated to commitments, concepts, and enterprises associated with geotourism, which is the fundamental component of the TRV Stewardship Council's mission.

The Council is excited to welcome the new board members and looks forward to working to further its people-driven mission of helping to protect natural resources, promote cultural and historical awareness and build prosperous communities in the Tennessee River Valley.

