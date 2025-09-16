Tennessee State Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Tennessee State Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and sponsorships.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee State Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and sponsorships.

"Partnering with Taymar gives us a strong advantage as we continue to expand our reach and impact," said Tennessee State Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. "The Taymar approach to revenue generation through ticketing and sponsorships will help us connect more deeply with our fans, alumni, and partners in the Nashville community."

Taymar has hired Eric Evans as Director of Sponsorship and Ticket Sales to work closely with Tennessee State Athletics and the university in the Nashville community.

"We're thrilled to work for Dr. Mikki Allen, Julius McNair and the entire team at Tennessee State Athletics," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Under the vision and leadership of Dr. Mikki Allen, the program is building tremendous momentum, and we look forward to engaging Tiger fans and corporate partners in new ways that enhance both the gameday atmosphere and their connection to the program."

Tennessee State is Taymar's second client school in the Ohio Valley Conference (Arkansas-Little Rock) and its second client in Tennessee (Middle Tennessee State).

"I grew up in Nashville and was well aware of Big John Merritt, Ed Temple and the Tigerbelles and the Aristocrat of Bands," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "It is an honor for Taymar to go to work for Mikki Allen and his team at TSU."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

