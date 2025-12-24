Tennessee Tech Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Tennessee Tech Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to maximize revenue generation across ticketing and sponsorship.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee Tech Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to maximize revenue generation across ticketing and sponsorship.

"We are excited to partner with Taymar as we continue to strengthen our corporate advertising and ticket sales strategy," said Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics Casey Fox. "Their experience and trusted track record will help us expand our reach, deepen engagement with Golden Eagle fans, and build momentum across all of our programs. As we continue to pursue championships at Tennessee Tech, our partnership with Taymar is a foundational piece in support of our programs."

Taymar will hire a General Manager of Revenue Generation and a Director of Ticket Sales & Operations to work closely with Tennessee Tech Athletics and the university in the Cookeville community.

"Our mission remains focused on delivering a comprehensive revenue solution that empowers our clients to regain control of their revenue assets," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "This is a pivotal moment for Tennessee Tech Athletics as they prepare to join the Southern Conference, and we look forward to working alongside Casey Fox and the entire team in Cookeville to build, enhance and maximize new revenue opportunities across ticketing and sponsorship."

Tennessee Tech is Taymar's fifth school in the Southern Conference (The Citadel, Furman, Samford, UNC Greensboro) and fourth client in the state of Tennessee (Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee State).

"Being from the great state of Tennessee, it is a point of personal pride for me that we now work for four outstanding institutions in the Volunteer State," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We were impressed with Casey Fox from the moment we met him. He has a big vision for the Golden Eagle program and we're excited to go to work for him in Cookeville."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar