Tennessee Turns Up the Patriotism: Red, White, and Blue Fly High Across Nashville!

U.S. Pest is turning heads across Tennessee this summer by proudly flying American flags on all service and management vehicles through Labor Day. Paired with patriotic billboards in Nashville and beyond, this initiative honors community, country, and a new tradition of raising the flag every Independence Day.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's something extra special waving in the Tennessee breeze this summer! We're cranking up the patriotic pride and painting Music City red, white, and blue—literally! From the heart of downtown Nashville to the farthest corners of our wonderful state, our billboards are shining bright with the stars and stripes, and now, we're taking our love for the USA on the road.
We are thrilled to announce that starting today, every single one of our service vehicles will proudly fly the American flag for the next two months, all the way through Labor Day! Whether you spot us zipping down Broadway, rolling through the suburbs, or parked at your favorite local event, you'll see Old Glory waving high and proud. To make this patriotic vision a reality, we went the extra mile by special ordering custom flagpoles designed specifically to fit our service trucks. Each pole was carefully measured and manufactured to ensure a perfect, secure fit, allowing our flags to fly proudly and safely no matter where the road takes us. This attention to detail means that every flag on our vehicles stands tall and strong, a true symbol of our commitment to both quality and country.
And that's not all—to kick off July 4th celebrations every year, we're starting a brand new tradition! Each Independence Day, we'll raise the flag on all of our service vehicles and our managers' vehicles, making sure our patriotic spirit is front and center as we celebrate America's birthday.
Why? Because Tennessee knows how to celebrate America!
Billboards: Our downtown Nashville billboards and those in surrounding areas are decked out in patriotic colors, lighting up the skyline with messages of unity and pride.
On the Move: Every service vehicle and manager's vehicle will carry a vibrant American flag—spreading good vibes and a sense of community wherever we go.
All Summer Long: We're keeping the celebration going through Labor Day, making sure the spirit of freedom and togetherness stays strong all summer.
"We're proud to call Tennessee home, and even prouder to show our love for this great country," said Erica Brister, President and CEO. "Flying the flag isn't just a symbol—it's a promise to our community that we're here to serve with heart, honor, and American spirit."
Based in Tennessee, U.S. Pest Protection is a locally owned and operated company providing full-service pest, termite, and crawlspace care. With a commitment to honest service and expert solutions, we offer free inspections to protect what matters most year round—your home, your business, and your peace of mind. Call (615)590-1260 or visit uspest.com to schedule yours today.
So, keep your eyes peeled and your spirits high! Snap a photo, wave hello, and join us in celebrating the land of the free and the home of the brave. Let's make this a summer to remember, Tennessee style!
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
Erica Brister
President and CEO
U.S. Pest Protection
(615) 590-1260
Happy Independence Day, Tennessee! Let's keep those flags flying!
#ProudToBeAmerican #TennesseeStrong #StarsAndStripesForever
