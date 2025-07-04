Tennessee Turns Up the Patriotism: Red, White, and Blue Fly High Across Nashville!

"Flying the flag isn't just a symbol—it's a promise to our community that we're here to serve with heart, honor, and American spirit." Post this

And that's not all—to kick off July 4th celebrations every year, we're starting a brand new tradition! Each Independence Day, we'll raise the flag on all of our service vehicles and our managers' vehicles, making sure our patriotic spirit is front and center as we celebrate America's birthday.

Why? Because Tennessee knows how to celebrate America!

Billboards: Our downtown Nashville billboards and those in surrounding areas are decked out in patriotic colors, lighting up the skyline with messages of unity and pride.

On the Move: Every service vehicle and manager's vehicle will carry a vibrant American flag—spreading good vibes and a sense of community wherever we go.

All Summer Long: We're keeping the celebration going through Labor Day, making sure the spirit of freedom and togetherness stays strong all summer.

"We're proud to call Tennessee home, and even prouder to show our love for this great country," said Erica Brister, President and CEO. "Flying the flag isn't just a symbol—it's a promise to our community that we're here to serve with heart, honor, and American spirit."

Based in Tennessee, U.S. Pest Protection is a locally owned and operated company providing full-service pest, termite, and crawlspace care. With a commitment to honest service and expert solutions, we offer free inspections to protect what matters most year round—your home, your business, and your peace of mind. Call (615)590-1260 or visit uspest.com to schedule yours today.

So, keep your eyes peeled and your spirits high! Snap a photo, wave hello, and join us in celebrating the land of the free and the home of the brave. Let's make this a summer to remember, Tennessee style!

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Erica Brister

President and CEO

U.S. Pest Protection

(615) 590-1260

[email protected]

Happy Independence Day, Tennessee! Let's keep those flags flying!

#ProudToBeAmerican #TennesseeStrong #StarsAndStripesForever

Media Contact

Erica Brister, U.S. Pest Protection, 1 6155901260, [email protected], uspest.com

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection